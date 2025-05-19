cloudandthings.io launches Business Insights Engine to democratise data for all organisations

Janno van der Merwe, Technical Lead for Data at cloudandthings.io. (Images: Supplied)

cloudandthings.io, which positions itself as a leading software and data consulting firm, today announced the launch of its Business Insights Engine, a new solution designed to make data-driven decision-making accessible to organisations of all sizes.

For years, meaningful data insights have been out of reach for many small and medium-sized businesses, limited by the high costs and technical complexity of traditional enterprise data platforms. The Business Insights Engine changes that. Whether you're a small to mid-sized business or a business unit within a larger organisation, the Insights Engine empowers you to access and act on valuable insights with ease.

“We believe that data insights shouldn't be limited to the enterprise,” said Janno van der Merwe, Technical Lead for Data at cloudandthings.io. “Every organisation, regardless of size, should be able to make confident decisions based on data. That’s why we’ve built a solution that removes cost barriers and eliminates complexity, so businesses can focus on what really matters: the insights.”

The Business Insights Engine simplifies the data journey by offering a ready-to-use platform and built-in analytics capabilities. It delivers batched based or real-time, actionable insights without requiring organisations to invest in large data teams or infrastructure.

Key benefits include:

Affordability: Transparent pricing designed for BUs, SMEs and mid-market businesses.

Simplicity: No need for complex data infrastructure or engineering teams.

Speed to value: Rapid deployment and access to actionable insights.

Scalability: Built to grow with your business needs.

cloudandthings.io continues to lead the way in building smart, scalable and secure cloud and data platforms that drive measurable business impact.