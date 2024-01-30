Cloudflare webinar to reveal the true value of cloud

The Cloudflare / ITWeb webinar on 28 February will state the case for network modernisation.

Cloud services and solutions specialist Cloudflare, in partnership with ITWeb, will host a webinar on ‘unlocking cloud value: the case for network modernisation’ on 28 February 2024.

The virtual event is targeted at IT, security, and networking decision makers within large enterprises across Africa. Speakers will provide insights on how Sub-Saharan African enterprises can achieve zero trust and reduce complexity.

They will also share the lessons learned working with complex, global organisations who have successfully navigated this journey.

According to Cloudflare, while companies want to incorporate zero trust concepts into the security model that underpins their IT strategy, this is easier said than done. Legacy applications and services often form a critical part of IT platforms, limiting their ability to accommodate change and to realise the benefits od adopting public cloud and SaaS services.

The webinar will feature best practices in connecting and securing sites and branch offices, as well as what business leaders need to consider to drive increased agility, lower costs and reduce complexity.

The agenda includes presentations from Graham Turnbull, account manager, and Andy Kennedy, senior solutions engineering manager, Cloudflare Sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information and to register, click here.