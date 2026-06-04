CloudZA achieves AWS AI Services Competency

CloudZA achieves AWS competency.

CloudZA, a company focused on accelerating innovation for customers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency. This designation recognises CloudZA as an AWS partner that provides customers with deep expertise and proven success in helping customers develop and implement high-value artificial intelligence (AI) solutions using AWS AI services.

Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency differentiates CloudZA as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with dual designations in both generative AI and agentic AI. This distinction highlights CloudZA's comprehensive capabilities in building and deploying cutting-edge AI solutions, from creating novel content and optimising processes with generative AI to developing autonomous, decision-making systems with agentic AI, helping customers achieve their business goals for scale, simplicity and operational cost control in the cloud.

"CloudZA is proud to achieve the AWS AI Services Competency with dual designations in generative AI and agentic AI," says a representative of the leadership team. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers achieve excellence and accelerated innovation by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Specifically, this competency assures customers that CloudZA possesses the technical skill and practical experience to accelerate adoption, rapidly prototype and automate complex workflows with generative AI, while also confirming our ability to design and implement AI systems that can reason, plan and take action autonomously with agentic AI."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

CloudZA's expertise is demonstrated by a track record of transforming customer operations, such as helping a financial services customer reduce high manual effort in the call centre quality assurance (QA) process.

To help organisations identify the most impactful and feasible applications, CloudZA is offering a free “AI Readiness Assessment”. This assessment, which provides a tailored AI roadmap, is the first step toward harnessing the power of AWS AI services and ensuring an organisation is positioned for future growth and competitive advantage.

The generative AI designation assures customers that CloudZA possesses the technical skill and practical experience to leverage services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker and other powerful models to:

Create novel content: Accelerate content creation for marketing, documentation and product development.

Rapidly prototype: Quickly build and test new product ideas and customer experiences.

Improve efficiency: Automate complex tasks like summarisation, code generation and knowledge retrieval.

The agentic AI designation confirms our ability to design and implement AI systems that can reason, plan and take action autonomously. Leveraging services such as Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and machine learning expertise, we help customers:

Automate complex workflows: Deploy AI agents that manage end-to-end business processes without human intervention.

Enhance decision-making: Create intelligent systems that analyse vast datasets and make real-time, optimised decisions.

Deliver superior service: Build advanced conversational interfaces and virtual assistants that handle complex customer interactions.

Start your AI journey: Free AI assessment

Understanding how generative AI and agentic AI can revolutionise your business begins with a clear roadmap. To help organisations identify the most impactful and feasible applications, CloudZA is offering a complimentary AI assessment. CloudZA experts will analyse your current processes, infrastructure and business goals to outline a tailored AI roadmap, highlighting immediate opportunities for cost savings and innovation. This assessment is the first step towards harnessing the power of AWS AI services and ensuring your organisation is positioned for future growth and competitive advantage.