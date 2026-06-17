CloudZA announces strategic partnership with ClickHouse to drive real-time analytics at scale

ClickHouse assists the data journey. (Image source: 123RF)

CloudZA, which positions itself as a leading South African cloud, data and AI partner, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ClickHouse, which positions itself as the world’s fastest and most resource-efficient open source database for real-time apps and analytics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CloudZA's mission to help growing organisations modernise their data platforms and unlock the full potential of real-time visibility.

As organisations increasingly demand immediate insights from massive datasets, the synergy between CloudZA’s deep cloud expertise and ClickHouse’s high-performance analytical engine provides a robust solution for the modern data era. ClickHouse is a high-performance, column-oriented SQL database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing (OLAP). It allows users to generate analytical reports using SQL queries in real-time.

The power of real-time analytics

In a landscape where data is generated at an unprecedented pace, traditional databases often struggle to provide the sub-second query performance required for operational intelligence. ClickHouse addresses this challenge through its specialised architecture, designed specifically for OLAP.

Key technical capabilities:

Feature Strategic Advantage Column-Oriented Storage Optimised for superior read/write capabilities and high data compression, reducing infrastructure costs. Lightning-Fast Queries Capable of processing analytical queries on massive datasets with sub-second latency. Kafka Table Engine Built-in integration allows for seamless real-time data streaming and immediate transformation. Scalable Architecture Designed to scale horizontally, supporting petabytes of data across cloud-native environments.

ClickHouse deployment options

ClickHouse Cloud: Fully managed by the creators of ClickHouse. All performance you expect, with efficiency of cloud.

BYOC: ClickHouse Cloud’s SaaS experience deployed on your own AWS account and VPC.

Private/government: ClickHouse Cloud binaries managed by customers in their cloud or on-premises environment.

Strategic synergies and partnership objectives

This partnership is built on a shared vision of modernised data platforms that empower businesses to scale through agile, cloud-native services. CloudZA acts as a holistic partner, connecting cloud infrastructure with specialised ClickHouse SaaS tooling to accelerate business outcomes.

Certified expertise

To ensure elite solution delivery, CloudZA team members undergo rigorous ClickHouse certification. This commitment to technical excellence ensures that clients receive expert guidance in architecting, deploying and optimising their real-time analytical environments.

Enhanced visibility

By integrating ClickHouse with advanced analytics and visualisation tools such as Grafana, CloudZA enables businesses to gain real-time visibility into their operations, facilitating faster and more accurate decision-making.

Modernising the data journey

ClickHouse assists your data journey by providing a unified data platform built to meet the demands of the AI era, where old trade-offs between speed, scale and cost are no longer acceptable. It is an open source, columnar OLAP database designed for blazing-fast analytics over massive volumes of data, making it the world's fastest and most efficient data platform.

This architecture allows for full-fidelity, democratised data access, real-time responsiveness and cost efficiency at massive concurrency, supporting thousands of parallel queries simultaneously, which is essential for autonomous, dynamic AI workflows. ClickHouse solves problems across real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability and ML/agentic analytics, serving as a scalable backbone for real-time analysis, a cost-effective choice for all business data storage and enabling lightning-fast vector search and model training at petabyte scale.

For businesses looking to scale their products and services effectively, the CloudZA and ClickHouse partnership offers a clear roadmap for application modernisation. Whether it is improving internal capability or enhancing customer-facing platforms, the integration of high-performance data processing is a critical component of a successful digital strategy.

“ClickHouse played an instrumental role in helping us develop and ship Claude 4. With ClickHouse, the database is green, queries are lightning-fast and money is not on fire. ClickHouse has already delivered significant value in helping us create state-of-the-art language models,” says Maruth Goyal, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic.