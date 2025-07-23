CloudZA brings AI to the contact centre, and it’s changing everything

CloudZA’s AI helps agents stay on track.

If you’ve ever sat on a call with a contact centre agent and thought: “There has to be a better way,” CloudZA agrees, and the company has built it.

The South African tech company is shaking up the contact centre space with a smart, AI-powered platform that is helping businesses stay compliant, work faster and deliver a better customer experience. According to CloudZA CEO Jonathan Oaker, it all started with a simple observation: “A lot of customers have call centre solutions that aren’t analysing conversations. That’s a huge and missed opportunity.”

CloudZA’s solution plugs into existing voice systems, whether they’re on-premises or cloud-based, and brings in the power of generative AI. The result? Real-time transcriptions, instant policy checks and quality assurance that doesn’t wait until after the call.

“We’re not just building for the customer, we’re building with them,” says Oaker. “Every business has its own pain points. Some need help with compliance, others with training new staff. Our platform adapts to that.”

One of the biggest challenges contact centres face today is compliance. New agents, complex products and fast-changing policies can lead to mistakes, and those mistakes can be costly. CloudZA’s AI helps agents stay on track by surfacing relevant information during the call and flagging anything that’s missing.

It’s not just about helping the agent. CloudZA also makes the customer experience smoother. When it’s time to go over terms and conditions, for example, the system hands off to an AI-powered voice bot that reads the fine print in a local language and lets the customer accept or decline. Then, a WhatsApp message confirms everything in writing.

“It’s a full end-to-end solution,” Oaker explains. “From the first hello to the final confirmation, we’ve got it covered.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Where traditional QA teams might review 10 to 20 calls a day, CloudZA’s system can handle thousands, automatically. That means faster feedback, better training and more time for agents to focus on what really matters: the customer.

It’s not just for big enterprises. “Even a five-person team can benefit,” says Oaker. “You get the same tools, the same insights and the same ability to scale.”

Integration is simple, too. CloudZA works with popular CRMs such Salesforce, voice platforms such as Genesis and Asterisk, and even custom-built systems. Everything feeds into a central dashboard where managers can see sentiment analysis, QA scores and call summaries at a glance.

Security? Covered. “We redact personal info like ID numbers and bank details automatically,” says Oaker. “And the AI model is private to each customer. It doesn’t train on your data.”

The platform currently supports English and isiZulu, with plans to roll out all 11 South African languages soon. “If someone switches languages mid-call, we still capture everything in English,” Oaker says. “And you can translate transcripts with a click.”

Looking ahead, CloudZA is working on even more automation, such as generating QA questions from call scripts, and exploring new AI models to keep things fast, accurate and affordable.

“We’re not trying to replace agents,” Oaker emphasises. “We’re giving them superpowers. Sales are dynamic. You need a human for that. But with the right tools, that human can be sharper, faster and more effective.”

CloudZA is set to showcase a major case study with a leading telco at an industry summit in August. While details are under wraps for now, Oaker hints it’s one of their most ambitious projects yet.

“This isn’t just a tech upgrade,” he says. “It’s a strategic shift. And the industry is ready for it.”