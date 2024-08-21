Coding, tech skills drive targets young Sowetans

CodeNgwana and Matlhogonolo Community Outreach Centre bring coding programme to Soweto.

Local coding organisation CodeNgwana has partnered with the Matlhogonolo Community Outreach Centre to bring coding and computational thinking skills to 700 young learners in Soweto.

Launched in 2018, CodeNgwana creates a culture that encourages children to play with technology and learn problem-solving skills, through its partnership with schools. It is dedicated to making coding and technology education accessible to all children in Africa.

In a statement, CodeNgwana says the strategic partnership is timely because it coincides with the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE’s) move to amend the national curriculum to include coding and robotics, highlighting the growing importance of digital literacy for the country’s youth.

The initiative is set to launch in September, with the first wave of workshops commencing at Matlhogonolo Community Outreach Centre’s facilities in Soweto.

The programme is expected to make a meaningful impact on approximately 700 learners, helping to bridge the digital divide and prepare them for the future of work.

In addition to the learner-focused programmes, CodeNgwana will offer teacher training and masterclasses to help educators get started with coding and computational thinking. The sessions are designed to ensure teachers are fully-equipped to deliver the new curriculum effectively.

Noluvuyo Gqadu, founder of CodeNgwana, comments: “We are thrilled to join forces with Matlhogonolo Community Outreach Centre to bring coding and computational thinking to the children of Soweto.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the recent national curriculum amendments, and by providing these learners with the tools and knowledge to understand technology, we are opening doors to endless opportunities for their futures.”

Prince Phetoe, director of Matlhogonolo Community Outreach Centre, adds: “Partnering with CodeNgwana allows us to expand our educational offerings and bring vital tech skills to our children. This initiative not only supports the new national curriculum but also prepares our young learners for a future where digital literacy is key.”

Government’s efforts to produce technologically-advanced learners from as early as grade R in public schools across SA were solidified after the DBE officially gazetted an amendment to the National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12.

The amendment sees the incorporation of coding and robotics into the curriculum for grades R-9 under the National Education Policy Act of 1996.

The DBE’s national coding and robotics curriculum, structured across the foundation, intermediate and senior phases, aims to develop learners' problem-solving abilities, critical thinking and collaboration skills.

The introduction of the curriculum marks a significant step towards producing technologically-advanced learners who can contribute to building the digital society that South Africa envisions, it says.