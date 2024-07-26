COGTA taps into CSIR expertise to improve service delivery

The CSIR and COGTA delegation at the signing of the MOU.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have agreed to collaborate, in an effort to strengthen governance and service delivery.

COGTA is SA’s ministry responsible for the relationship between the national government and the provincial governments and municipalities, as well as for overseeing the traditional leadership of indigenous communities.

This week, the department and CSIR solidified their partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), detailing the planned collaboration.

The strategic partnership, says a statement, will support COGTA’s initiatives to promote sustainable development through innovative technology solutions and data-driven decision-making.

It aims to leverage the CSIR’s resources, research and development (R&D) capabilities, including geospatial technologies for disaster risk management and comprehensive environmental monitoring, capacity-building programmes and stakeholders, as well as technology solutions in areas such as infrastructure management, health informatics and agricultural technologies.

Furthermore, both parties aim to enhance stakeholder engagement by improving communication and collaboration among government entities, communities, and other stakeholders. This will help create a more inclusive governance process and develop strategies that use targeted R&D outcomes to mitigate risks and build resilience against disasters and other significant challenges.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Pretoria, COGTA director-general, Mbulelo Tshangana, said the partnership will be crucial in fostering innovation and supporting the National Development Plan's vision of an efficient and effective cooperative governance system, as well as aligning with the objective of building a capable and developmental state.

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini added that the collaboration marks a pivotal step towards advancing governance, service delivery and sustainable development in SA.

“The signing of the MOU between the CSIR and the DCoG [COGTA] represents a pivotal step towards advancing governance, service delivery and sustainable development in South Africa. This partnership provides a platform for the CSIR to utilise its extensive resources and R&D expertise aimed at effectively addressing critical challenges, enhancing government efficiency and significantly touching lives through innovation.”

The collaborative effort will also focus on several key areas to enhance the performance of local government. This includes developing disaster management systems with advanced software, infrastructure, techniques, and processes to improve preparedness, response, and recovery. Professional services such as advisory and consulting will support effective decision-making and strategic planning. Implementing smart city infrastructure and technologies will optimise urban management, improve service delivery, and enhance the quality of life for citizens.

“Establishing rapid response and intervention control services will ensure timely and effective emergency interventions. The application of research and development in digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, remote sensing, blockchain, and the Internet of things, will drive innovation in public service delivery.”