Cohesity improves customers’ cyber resilience strategy with Google Cloud

The much-awaited Google Cloud Next 2025 is here, and Cohesity is excited to announce some new AI-powered innovations focused on improving our customers’ cyber resilience and gaining data insights. If you are attending Google Next in person, check out this Breakfast Panel discussion to learn more. This press release aims to delve deeper into Cohesity's cyber resilience offerings with Google Cloud. Stay tuned for a similar press release focused on its AI insights offerings.

Cohesity’s relationship with Google is not new. Google is an early investor in Cohesity, and Cohesity partnered with Google Cloud to develop new technologies to enhance data security, management and insights for organisations operating across on-premises, multicloud and edge environments. Hear more about our partnership in this fireside chat between Google CEO Thomas Kurian and Cohesity President and CEO Sanjay Poonen.

Cohesity cyber resilience solutions, integrated with Google Cloud, provide customers with advanced threat intelligence, comprehensive incident response and recovery capabilities to safeguard critical data against cyber threats, including ransomware, accidental deletions and malicious attacks. This integration combines Cohesity’s secure, scalable data management platform with the security, cloud-scale and AI-powered features of Google Cloud to deliver a robust, cloud-native cyber resilience strategy. The joint solutions are available on the Google Cloud marketplace for a simplified sourcing and billing experience for our joint customers.

New advanced data security and cyber resilience solutions

At Google Next 2025, Cohesity is proud to announce, together with Google Cloud, some new AI-powered capabilities and services that improve cyber resilience and help companies combat ransomware and other cyber security risks:

Enhanced threat detection and incident response with Google Threat Intelligence in Cohesity Data Cloud

Cohesity has been in the forefront of threat intelligence in the data protection industry with first-of-its-kind hyper-accelerated threat scanning capabilities for backup data. Customers using Cohesity Data Cloud can further enhance threat detection and incident response capabilities by leveraging Google Threat Intelligence (TI) – actionable intelligence backed by hundreds of global threat experts tracking 450+ threat actors from around the world, and insights from 1 100+ incident investigations annually. Additionally, after Google acquired Mandiant, the latter’s intelligence capabilities have also been integrated into Google’s broader security offerings. Mandiant threat intelligence combines real-world incident response, threat research and dark web insights, providing deep expertise on nation-state, advanced persistent threats (APT) and cyber criminal groups.

Integrating Cohesity Data Cloud and Google Threat Intelligence delivers a comprehensive cyber security and data protection solution, empowering organisations with stronger ransomware defence, proactive threat intelligence and secure recovery capabilities. By combining Cohesity’s advanced data security and backup scanning with Google’s real-time threat insights and AI-driven malware detection, businesses can identify and mitigate cyber threats before they impact critical data, reducing the risk of operational disruption.

Using up-to-the-minute information on adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and the latest tools they leverage, Google Threat Intelligence enables customers to rapidly detect new and novel threats in Cohesity backup data. By deploying the Cohesity Clean Room Solution on Google Cloud, businesses gain access to a secure, isolated recovery environment where Google Threat Intelligence verifies data integrity before restoration – ensuring clean, uncompromised recovery while preventing reinfection.

As a cloud-native, scalable solution, this integration simplifies security operations while maximising cyber resilience. Customers benefit from continuous threat monitoring, faster and safer recovery from ransomware attacks and reduced operational complexity while aligning their data protection strategy with industry-leading threat intelligence. Together, Cohesity and Google enable organisations to stay ahead of cyber threats, minimise downtime and maintain business continuity with confidence.

Rapid recovery of business operations through partnership with Mandiant Incident Response Services

Cohesity’s Cyber Events Response Team (CERT) and Google’s Mandiant Incident Response (IR) Services have now partnered to provide comprehensive incident response engagements across primary and backup data for joint customers.

By integrating Cohesity CERT and Mandiant IR Services, customers can get a comprehensive cyber security defence and recovery strategy across their entire on-premises and cloud data estate. Mandiant can expedite the containment, investigation and mitigation of an attack from the customer’s primary infrastructure while Cohesity secures the backup infrastructure and helps with the recovery of the last known “clean” copy of backup data into an Isolated Clean Room environment for forensics and curated recovery. Working together, Mandiant and Cohesity minimise business downtime, loss of revenue and reputation for customers during cyber incidents.

​Cohesity CERT is a dedicated service designed to assist organisations in swiftly responding to and recovering from cyber incidents, such as ransomware attacks and data breaches. Available 24/7 as part of the standard Cohesity subscription, CERT offers expert guidance to minimise business disruption and financial loss during a cyber crisis.

Mandiant Consulting – the industry leader in incident response and cyber security consulting services – provides organisations with expert assistance in detecting, investigating and responding to cyber threats. Their services are designed to help businesses mitigate attacks, recover quickly and strengthen security postures to prevent future incidents. Mandiant is widely trusted by government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare providers and enterprises worldwide for its in-depth expertise and rapid response capabilities.

Improved business continuity and risk mitigation with Isolated Recovery Environment in Google Cloud

The Cohesity Clean Room Solution provides organisations with a secure, isolated environment to recover and analyse data after a cyber attack, such as ransomware or insider threats. This helps to ensure that compromised systems are not reinfected while restoring critical business operations and enables safe forensic analysis. It also provides a trusted recovery point for “clean data” and supports regulatory compliance.

With the latest incident response collaboration between Cohesity and Google, customers can now deploy the Cohesity Clean Room Solution in Google Cloud. This offers a dedicated, production-ready Cloud Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) within Google Cloud, allowing for rapid data restoration and faster re-establishment of trust with external stakeholders in the event of a cyber security breach. It also facilitates near-instant business continuity while ensuring ongoing risk monitoring and mitigation.

Together, Cohesity and Mandiant plan to offer a solution that can help customers with a secure CIRE reference architecture, assessment and validation of the recovery environment before, during and after an incident. This includes Mandiant experts delivering periodic security assessment and reports, threat hunting and penetration testing exercises to validate the effectiveness of the CIRE before an incident, as well as guidance on executing recovery playbooks after an incident. The solution can be used to create a production-ready replica of business-critical applications in Google Cloud to ensure minimal impact to the business in case of an incident. More details on this joint solution are expected soon.

Enhanced security posture and improved user experience with the integration of Cohesity Data Cloud and Google SecOps

Integrating Cohesity Data Cloud with Google Security Operations enables enterprises to safeguard their data assets proactively, improving consolidated threat identification, enhanced visibility and more robust incident response capabilities. Google Security Operations is a suite of security solutions designed to help organisations detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats efficiently. It leverages Google’s advanced AI, automation and cloud-native capabilities to enhance cyber security operations.

This powerful integration connects Cohesity’s advanced data management and threat detection capabilities with Google Security Operations’ cutting-edge analytics and security intelligence platform. Cohesity actively monitors secondary data for anomalies and indicators of compromise (IOCs). Once threats are identified, Cohesity seamlessly shares these actionable alerts and threat intelligence directly with Google Security Operations, enabling security teams to correlate events across the environment effectively.

How does it work?

Automated detection: Cohesity analyses secondary data in real-time, detecting anomalies, threats like ransomware and sensitive data exposures.

Cohesity analyses secondary data in real-time, detecting anomalies, threats like ransomware and sensitive data exposures. Seamless sharing: Alerts and insights identified by Cohesity are automatically forwarded to Google Security Operations, enriching its security analytics capabilities.

Alerts and insights identified by Cohesity are automatically forwarded to Google Security Operations, enriching its security analytics capabilities. Unified response: Security teams leverage Google Security Operations’ powerful analytics and correlation engine to quickly understand the context, severity and potential impact, enabling faster and more effective response actions.

Key customer benefits:

Enhanced security posture: Unified visibility across primary and secondary data ensures that threats are swiftly identified and mitigated.

Unified visibility across primary and secondary data ensures that threats are swiftly identified and mitigated. Improved efficiency: Automated intelligence sharing eliminates manual tasks and accelerates threat detection and response.

Automated intelligence sharing eliminates manual tasks and accelerates threat detection and response. Reduced risk: Proactively monitoring sensitive information reduces the risk of data breaches and compliance violations.

Combining Cohesity’s data protection capabilities with Google Security Operations solutions results in better data resilience and enhanced security posture management for joint customers.

Availability

Cohesity’s incident response partnership with Mandiant, Clean Room Solution in Google Cloud and the integration of the Cohesity Data Cloud into Google Security Operations are available now. Integration of Google Threat Intelligence with Cohesity Data Cloud and the complete Google CIRE solution is expected to be available later this year.

Get started with Cohesity and Google Cloud today

Cyber resilience is a team sport. Cohesity and Google are committed to working together to help their joint customers prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber threats with a comprehensive solution that combines the strengths of two industry-leading data security powerhouses.

So, what are you waiting for? Learn more and get qualified for a free trial with Cohesity today.

Register for Cohesity and BigID’s breakfast panel discussion at Google Next 2025.