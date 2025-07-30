Collaborative initiative to upskill telecoms talent pool

Apis Training CEO Niklas Thorin (left) and NIL Africa sales and marketing director Brad Thomas.

Swedish global telecoms education provider Apis Training has entered into a strategic partnership with local IT training and certification provider NIL Africa.

The move is aimed at tackling Africa’s growing digital skills crisis and bridging the divide where demand for future-fit technical skills has outpaced supply, according to a statement.

The partnership agreement also sees NIL Africa named as Apis Training’s official reseller for the Sub-Saharan region, expanding access to critical ICT and telecoms training, says the statement.

“Building high-performance digital networks is only one piece of the puzzle. Equipping people with the knowledge to run, secure and evolve those networks is what drives sustainable change,” says Niklas Thorin, CEO of Apis Training. “With NIL Africa’s local reach and deep expertise, we can deliver tailored, industry-relevant training that truly meets the needs of African telecoms professionals.”

Apis Training’s curriculum spans mobile network evolution and 5G deployment, to cyber security, internet of things and cloud infrastructure.

The training will be delivered via Apis’s e-learning platform and localised support teams, with the flexibility to customise programmes for regional priorities.

For NIL Africa, the partnership strengthens its mission to localise global knowledge, notes the statement.

“Skills development in the telecoms and ICT sector is not optional; it’s urgent,” comments NIL Africa sales and marketing director Brad Thomas. “This collaboration brings world-class learning resources directly into our ecosystem, supporting operators, regulators and enterprises in building teams that are ready for what’s next.”

For more information regarding training access or enrolment, click here.