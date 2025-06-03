Collective X commits R50m to drive digital jobs in SA

Evan Jones, CEO of Collective X.

Non-profit organisation (NPO) Collective X has earmarked R50 million to invest in digital jobs across South Africa.

Under the initiative, the NPO will co-invest with employers to create structured, outcomes-based work-integrated learning opportunities that connect digital skills training with real employment.

It notes this commitment comes on the heels of new Collective X research revealing the scale of South Africa’s digital skills crunch – an estimated 118 000 ICT roles are currently unfilled, with more than 41 000 of those suited to junior talent.

With over 30 000 different ICT jobs currently advertised, it says employers are struggling to find work-ready candidates despite high youth unemployment.

The research underscores the urgent need to align digital skilling with actual hiring demand and to fast-track the placement of young people into high-opportunity roles, says the NPO.

“Our model is built on outcomes, not inputs,” says Evan Jones, CEO of Collective X. “We partner with employers to ensure young people gain practical, on-the-job experience that leads to real economic opportunity – not just training for training’s sake.”

Through an outcomes-based financing model, Collective X co-invests with employers to support junior ICT talent in gaining relevant digital skills through work-integrated learning.

It points out that financial support is linked to key milestones and demonstrated competencies, ensuring investment delivers measurable results, both for employers and young people.

The NPO explains that all training is mapped to the internationally recognised Skills Framework for the Information Age to ensure industry relevance.

By lowering the cost and risk of hiring junior digital talent, it adds, the programme empowers employers to build more inclusive, future-ready teams while opening up real pathways to employment for historically excluded youth.

Collective X says employers are encouraged to apply if they:

Require entry-level ICT talent or can help aggregate digital placements.

Can provide meaningful work-integrated learning opportunities with coaching and mentorship.

Are open to co-investing in skills development.

Can place at least 10 young people in structured roles.

The application deadline for the current co-payment window is 13 June, with the latest cohort of placements starting by 31 October.

“Training alone won’t close the gap,” Jones adds. “Work-integrated learning and employer-led solutions are the missing link. That’s why we’re putting this R50 million to work so we can connect skills to real jobs and help young South Africans thrive in the economy of tomorrow.”

Click here to apply.