Combating foreign interference

Johannesburg, 09 May 2024
The spectre of foreign interference, ranging from corporate espionage to intellectual property theft, poses significant threats to organisations striving for competitive edge.
Against this backdrop, the release of the 2024 Insider Risk Investigations Report by the DTEX i3 team underscores the imperative for robust cyber security measures and collaborative defence strategies within the business community.
Cyber security expert and J2 Software CEO John Mc Loughlin says this comprehensive report serves a dual purpose – to provide insights into the world of insider threats and to advocate for enhanced co-operation in safeguarding corporate interests.
"With a notable 70% increase in demand for protection against foreign interference since 2022, organisations are increasingly recognising the urgency of fortifying their defences. The report offers invaluable behavioural analyses within the framework of the Insider Threat Kill Chain, aiding organisations in mitigating risks associated with data breaches, system tampering and inadvertent data leakage," he explains.
Of particular concern is the revelation that foreign state actors are engaging in sophisticated social engineering tactics to exploit insiders and achieve their clandestine objectives. This includes espionage, intellectual property theft and infiltration of critical infrastructure, all integral components of broader strategic manoeuvres aimed at undermining organisational integrity.
The proliferation of socially engineered insiders and legitimate talent programmes further exacerbates these risks, facilitated in part by advancements in artificial intelligence.
However, the report underscores that bolstering insider risk programmes alone is insufficient in the face of evolving threats. Collaboration between public and private sectors is essential, with organisations urged to share insights, refine skills and cultivate partnerships to enhance their defensive capabilities.
Notable entities such as the US Insider Risk Management Centre of Excellence and the Australian Insider Risk Centre of Excellence exemplify the importance of collaborative initiatives in addressing these challenges.
Moreover, the blurred distinction between internal and external threats necessitates a holistic security approach that transcends traditional boundaries. Understanding human behaviour emerges as a pivotal component in early threat detection and mitigation.
"By fusing technology with psychological insights, organisations can better identify behavioural patterns indicative of malicious intent, thereby strengthening their defensive posture," he stresses.
Central to this endeavour is the cultivation of bidirectional loyalty within organisations, fostering a workforce characterised by transparency, respect and mutual trust. Such an environment not only enhances organisational resilience, but also serves as a deterrent against external manipulation.
"The 2024 Insider Risk Investigations Report serves as a call to action for businesses to prioritise cyber security and adopt collaborative defence strategies. Its actionable insights and recommendations provide a roadmap for fortifying defences against the pervasive threat of foreign interference, underscoring the imperative of unity and collaboration in safeguarding corporate assets," he concludes.
