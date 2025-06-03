Comcorp, Sage join forces to revolutionise income verification solutions.

In response to the growing demand for efficient and secure income verification, Comcorp, a software innovator and specialist in authentication technology solutions, has partnered with Sage, the global leader in integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal milestone in the fight against fraud and the pursuit of efficient income verification processes.

The surge in credit application fraud poses a pressing concern, demanding innovative solutions that not only thwart scams but also streamline the verification of income for credit assessment. Manual submission of payslips and email-based verification processes have proven susceptible to exploitation, necessitating a paradigm shift toward more effective and secure methods. The solution lies in the Secure Payslip Exchange (SPX) platform, which sources verifiable, consent-based income data directly from Sage’s payroll systems.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Isaacs, CCO of Comcorp, states:

“Income verification, previously an untapped frontier, is now witnessing a transformation that is set to revolutionise the income verification landscape in the digital economy. This partnership is not just about technology integration; it's about trust, experience and quality that sets the solution apart in an increasingly competitive market.”

This partnership brings together Comcorp’s data exchange expertise with Sage’s established payroll infrastructure to deliver a powerful solution. The Secure Payslip Exchange, already endorsed by local banks, strengthens the integrity of income verification and improves the credit assessment process.

Sage’s presence in South Africa and the UK has played a key role in shaping this collaboration. “Our journey of providing clients opportunities to independently verify customer data grows daily. Our history is strongly embedded in creating these valuable partnerships – and Sage is yet another example of this,” says Isaacs.

The partnership is poised to make an indelible mark on credit assessment, enabling more accurate and efficient verification of consumer affordability.

PJ Bishop, Vice-President: Partners, Alliances and Accountants – Africa and Middle East at Sage, adds: “The significance of this partnership between Sage and Comcorp lies in its potential to revolutionise income verification processes, enhance security against fraud, and foster greater trust and efficiency within the financial industry. In a rapidly evolving digital economy, safeguarding against fraud while streamlining financial processes is more critical than ever. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation, trust and empowering financial service providers with reliable, secure and efficient tools.

Together with Comcorp, we are taking a vital step forward in enhancing integrity and confidence across the financial ecosystem. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring to our clients and the industry as a whole.”

By combining Comcorp’s technology and Sage’s payroll systems, the partnership enables accurate, consent-driven income verification, paving the way for smarter credit assessments, better authentication and improved access to financial services.