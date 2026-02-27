Comedian bringing 'Laughgorithms' to ITWeb AI Summit 2026

Hannes Brümmer

The ITWeb AI Summit 2026, taking place on 22 April, is bringing together enterprises, innovators and policymakers to explore the world of AI – from automation and data -driven decision-making to next-generation customer experiences.

Running under the theme: “Shaping the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow”, the summit will close with a plenary session: “Laughgorithms: AI’s strangest truths you wanted to know but were afraid to ask”.

Presented by celebrated actor and entertainer Hannes Brümmer, and Johan Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net, the closing conversation blends insight with comedy in a fresh take on AI, intended to make these complex topics more accessible. Steyn, one of SA’s foremost AI strategists, brings deep expertise in practical AI deployment, while Brümmer will deliver his signature energy and wit to the conversation. By pairing expert insight with humour, Laughgorithms aims to shed light on some of AI’s quirks, myths and foibles.

Hosted by ITWeb, the AI Summit 2026 will be held on 22 April at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg, bringing together business leaders, IT decision-makers and technology specialists to explore real-world experiences and practical guidelines on building a sustainable AI ecosystem.

Moving beyond theoretical discussions, the summit is a case-driven event that focuses on real business impact, the meaningful integration of AI into business processes and measurable outcomes. It also examines critical issues such as the role of governments and policymakers, sustainable AI infrastructure, sovereignty, human-versus-machine dynamics, cyber security impact, AI governance and ethical and responsible AI.

