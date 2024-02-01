Commercial printers' potential boosted by inkjet

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. She says inkjet production printers can aid in unleashing the potential of local printing businesses.

Commercial printers in South Africa face a number of challenges in today's economy, including the rise of all things digital, economic stress, heightened competition, rising costs and the importance of environmental concerns.

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says inkjet production printers can aid in unleashing the potential of local printing businesses.

She looks at five key challenges that commercial printers face and offers potential solutions:

1. Digital transformation: With the rise of digital media and online communication channels, the print industry has faced a significant decrease in demand. Commercial printers in South Africa are facing the challenge of adapting to this new digital era and many need to invest in new technologies that enable them to meet the changing needs of their customers.

The solution

Commercial inkjet printers can help commercial printers in South Africa adapt to the new digital era by offering fast and cost-effective digital printing services. Inkjet printers are highly versatile and can print on a variety of substrates, including paper, plastics and textiles, making them ideal for producing a wide range of products such as signage, labels, packaging and promotional materials.

2. Economic instability: South Africa's economy has experienced significant fluctuations over the years and this has had a major impact on the print industry. Commercial printers face the challenge of coping with unpredictable changes in demand, pricing pressures and supply chain disruptions.

The solution

Commercial inkjet printers maintain economic stability by offering low running costs and high-speed production. Inkjet technology enables the production of high-quality products at a lower cost, which can help in staying competitive in a challenging economic environment.

3. Competition: The print industry in South Africa is highly competitive, and commercial printers face the challenge of differentiating themselves from their competitors. Price wars are not helpful in an economic downturn as it hurts everyone in the industry, so other options like offering unique services and high-quality products are required

The solution

Commercial inkjet printers can help with differentiation by offering unique services such as variable data printing, short-run printing and customisation. These services are highly in demand in today's market and can help commercial printers attract new customers and retain existing ones.

4. Rising costs: The cost of raw materials, labour and other inputs has been increasing steadily in South Africa over the years. This may present a challenge to commercial printers, which may need to find ways to manage their costs while maintaining profitability.

The solution

Commercial inkjet printers help companies manage their costs by reducing wastage, minimising set-up times and optimising their production processes. Inkjet technology allows for fast turnaround times, which can help commercial printers meet tight deadlines and reduce the need for costly inventory storage.

5. Environmental sustainability: With growing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability, commercial printers in South Africa may face the challenge of complying with strict regulations and adopting sustainable practices in their operations to minimise their environmental impact.

The solution

Commercial inkjet printers adopt sustainable practices by using eco-friendly inks and reducing carbon footprint. Inkjet technology allows for precise control of ink usage, which can help reduce ink waste and minimise environmental impact. Additionally, inkjet printers are capable of printing on a variety of eco-friendly substrates, such as recycled paper, which can further help commercial printers reduce their environmental impact.