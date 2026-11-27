Eugene Claassen, technical director at SevenC.

If you ask anyone in cyber security about the biggest threats facing businesses today, the human factor is bound to come up. According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, 60% of confirmed data breaches involved a human element. Similarly, KnowBe4’s 2025 Phishing By Industry Benchmarking Report found that a third of employees are susceptible to phishing and social engineering attacks.

Eugene Claassen, technical director at SevenC, believes that the average employee isn’t actively trying to compromise their organisation's security. They may fall for what looks like a legitimate request from the CEO or re-use their work password across several accounts, but that doesn’t mean they have malicious intent. “Remember that bad actors only need one employee to have a lapse in judgment or make a mistake to gain access to an organisation's systems. With this in mind, businesses must ensure that their employees understand the risks and know how to spot potential threats. “Cyber security training can be quite dry and boring, but even if you walk away having learned one thing about the strategies criminals use or the risks that are out there, it has added value.”

Below, Claassen highlights four examples of human error and suggests the required behavioural changes to avoid common cyber security risks.

Human error 1: Giving away too much information

“In the early days of the internet, we were told to never share our real names or addresses or give any personal information to the people we meet online,” says Claassen. But in recent years, everyone has become a lot more trusting and now broadcasts so much about themselves online, blindly trusting that the people they’re talking to are who they say they are. “This is a big mistake,” he adds.

Behaviour change 1: Be more selective with what you share

“My single biggest piece of advice is to be more distrustful,” he says. Think before sharing information. This is especially important when using AI tools, messaging and/or file-sharing platforms because you could unknowingly leak confidential information. “Remember that the more a hacker knows about you and your organisation, the easier it is to make a fraudulent message seem legitimate. So think twice before posting personal details publicly.”

Human error 2: Believing everything you receive is legitimate

Don't automatically trust an e-mail just because it looks legitimate. You can’t assume that someone is who they claim to be or that a message, link or request is real simply because it appears to come from a known source or because the e-mail has a familiar logo.

Behaviour change 2: Verify everything

Verify identities and unusual requests before clicking, sharing information or taking action. Especially if your instincts tell you that something isn’t right. “If an e-mail comes through from the CEO asking for R10 000 in Apple gift cards right away and this isn’t the kind of request you typically get from the CEO, that’s a big red flag. When something weird like this happens, verify the request using a different channel.”

Human error 3: Acting based on emotions

It’s not called social engineering for nothing, notes Claassen. Cyber criminals are experts at exploiting human emotions to get people to act without thinking. They may pretend to have compromising information about you or dangle the promise of a cash prize or lucrative opportunity to tempt you. These tactics are designed to make you react emotionally, not rationally.

Behaviour change 3: Slow down. Be practical

Any message that makes you feel pressured, embarrassed, excited or afraid should set off alarm bells. Especially if it’s out of the blue. Before responding, clicking a link or handing over information or money, take a moment to ask: Does this request make sense? Do I know and trust the person contacting me? Is there a reason I'm being pressured to act quickly?

Human error 4: Not following the right processes

When employees use software and apps to do their jobs without IT approval, they can unknowingly expose sensitive company or customer information. Even using a free online PDF converter or downloading browser extensions can create risks.

Behaviour change 4: Get IT involved

Always check with IT, he says. It might feel like an unnecessary extra step, especially when you're rushing to get the job done, but the IT team will tell you if the tool is safe and, if not, they can suggest an approved alternative. “It may seem like a hassle, but dealing with a data breach will be an even bigger headache.”

Today, protecting the business from cyber threats isn’t only IT’s concern; it’s a shared responsibility, concludes Claassen. “Every employee plays a role in protecting the organisation, and even small changes in everyday behaviour can make a meaningful difference.”

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