Comms dept hands over cyber lab

Learners at Meyerton High School in Midvaal received a cyber lab equipped with essential digital tools.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) opened a cyber lab at Meyerton High School in Midvaal last week, in partnership with the State IT Agency.

This, says the DCDT, marks a step in expanding digital access and equipping young people with the skills to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The new cyber lab features essential digital tools, including 40 laptops, interactive smart boards and 24 months of internet connectivity.

According to the department, as a quintile one school, the high school serves Sicelo, Randvaal and Riversdale communities, which have a history of limited access to digital tools and reliable internet.

“The cyber lab is more than just a computer lab, it is a dedicated space for digital skills training in robotics, coding and digital literacy, ensuring learners gain the competencies needed to succeed in ICT, engineering and data sciences.

“By equipping students with these critical skills, the initiative directly contributes to bridging the digital divide and creating pathways to economic participation in a fast-evolving digital economy.”

The DCDT states that digital inclusion remains a key ministerial priority and the cyber lab is a tangible step towards achieving that vision.

“It is a practical and meaningful deliverable to connect young South Africans and empower them with digital skills. By expanding connectivity and access to technology in schools, the DCDT is ensuring no learner is left behind in South Africa’s digital transformation.”