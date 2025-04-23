Comms minister pushes for cross-border ICT collaboration

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

As the first African country to hold the presidency of the G20 group of nations, South Africa has taken the opportunity to emphasise the need for cross-border collaboration to improve ICT infrastructure and services across Southern Africa.

Against a backdrop of growing ‘isolationism’, South Africa’s minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi said: “At a time when the world seems to be pulling apart, it is encouraging we are choosing to stay connected on connectivity.”

Malatsi was speaking at the opening of the 45th annual Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA) conference in Johannesburg today.

He identified that ICT connectivity can be the catalyst to change the region’s trajectory, but noted the high costs to end-users is a key hurdle.

“Close to our hearts is the issue of affordability and accessibility to internet services and devices. Access to low-cost smartphones and computers helps bridge the digital divide and is a critical first step to digital inclusion.”

He added that, earlier this month, the South African government removed the 9% ad valorem excise duty on smartphones priced below R2 500.

“This intervention serves as an example of the policy levers governments can use to improve access – but governments cannot solve this challenge alone. It is only through working together, as partners in a shared mission, can we hope to achieve the level of infrastructure investment required to ensure our people can enjoy the benefits of connectivity.”

In addition to increasing connectivity penetration of the African population, the G20’s Digital Economy Working Group and Task Force on AI, data governance and innovation for sustainable development can play a key role in Africa’s digital transformation, Malatsi noted.

He detailed four strategic priorities that will guide it:

Promote responsible and inclusive AI.

Expand inclusive digital public infrastructure.

Support innovation ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Advance universal and meaningful connectivity.

He said these priorities reflect the “real challenges and opportunities” the region faces and called on SATA conference attendees to help progress regional implementation and ensure “Africa’s voice is present in the global digital dialogue”.

The SATA conference is being hosted by Telkom Group’s Openserve business unit, which is set to take on the role of chairmanship of the association for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong said that as Openserve prepares to take over chairmanship of SATA for the 2025/2026 term, it has an opportunity to advance Africa’s digital future.

He pointed to three challenges Openserve faces, including the development of a fully digitally-connected fibre ecosystem in SADC, to evolve roaming tariffs to include affordable data roaming and costs, and to aspire to have a well-developed data centre ecosystem within the SADC region.

Taukobong has been appointed to the Local Business Advisory Council of the B20 (Business 20), which connects the business community with G20 governments.



