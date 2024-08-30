Comms ministry loses another appeal over fired SITA board

Mondli Gungubele, now deputy minister in the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has suffered another setback, as the Supreme Court of Appeal denied a leave to appeal filed in July, appealing a High Court order to reinstate State Information Technology Agency (SITA) board members.

This comes after then-minister of communications and digital technologies, Mondli Gungubele (now deputy comms minister), challenged the Pretoria High Court's order to reinstate the fired board over the salary of previous MD Bongani Mabaso.

The Pretoria High Court reinstated the directors in February, while suspending the minister's designated interim board.

In response to the High Court verdict, the minister filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Appeal released its judgement dated 22 August, saying: “The application for the leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there are no other compelling reasons why an appeal should be heard.”

ITWeb broke the news in July that the conflict stemmed from a disagreement between the minister and the fired board, chaired by Makano Mosidi, over the salary of then-MD Mabaso.

Gungubele terminated the terms of Mosidi, deputy chairperson Dr Stella Bvuma, Zimbini Hill, Matodzi Ratshimbilani, Rendani Ramabulana, Olwethu Zoliswa Ketsekile and Dr Tshilidzi Ratshitanga.

Mosidi, Ramabulani and Ketsekile filed an appeal against their expulsion from the board, and the High Court found in their favour.

The issue arose over pay adjustments for the MD, which required the minister's approval.

According to documents seen by ITWeb, the new MD's salary had been increased to R4.5 million per year, up from R3.5 million earned by his predecessor.

Mabaso has since left SITA. Altron, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has engaged him as chief technology officer.