Commvault adds manpower to field CTO team

Data protection and cyber security company Commvault has appointed Darren Thomson as its new field chief technology officer for the EMEA and India region.

In its announcement, the company stated that Thomson brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry to this role, including managing global teams and projects in high-growth environments.

Before this appointment, Thomson served as the head of product marketing at identity and access management company One Identity, and prior to that at CyberCube and Lloyd's of London. He has also gained experience from his time at Symantec and Veritas.

“I am incredibly excited to join a company that is truly redefining modern data protection and putting cyber resilience first,” said Thomson. “The recent unification of the Commvault Cloud platform powered by Metallic AI allows us not only to meet customer needs but to truly exceed them.”

Richard Gadd, senior VP and GM of EMEAI, added, “This is an exciting time for Commvault, our partners, and our customers as we provide the industry’s best data security through the only cyber resilience platform on the market."

Commvault has been strategically moving beyond data protection to offer comprehensive cyber resilience solutions, incorporating security, threat intelligence, and recovery tools and services into its cloud platform.