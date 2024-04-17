Commvault announces acquisition of Appranix, accelerating, advancing cyber resilience for enterprises globally

Appranix joins the Commvault family.

Commvault, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced the acquisition of Appranix, a cloud cyber resilience company. Commvault is making this acquisition to help enterprises get up and running even faster after an outage or cyber attack.

According to Statista, the average downtime after a ransomware attack is 24 days. Commvault is helping customers reduce downtime by recovering data rapidly via automation and next-generation cleanroom offerings. But fast data recovery is only part of the equation.

There are dependencies that are necessary to rebuild critical cloud applications, the data those applications rely on and the cloud infrastructure that runs it all. Dependencies include networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, security group access and much more. Appranix automates all of this and can reduce the time it takes to rebuild from days or weeks to – in some cases – hours or minutes.

“We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. “We are delighted to welcome Appranix to the Commvault family.”

“Joining the Commvault family is a thrilling and natural next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market,” said Govind Rangasamy, Appranix Founder and CEO. “We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, unmatched resilience capabilities for businesses globally.

“Complete cyber resilience is an aspirational goal for most enterprise customers. This acquisition makes cyber resilience-at-speed a reality by extending automated rebuild capabilities to distributed and dynamic cloud applications,” said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Ops and Cloud Data Management, IDC.

The Appranix team will join Commvault imminently and the integration of Appranix’s technology into Commvault's portfolio is expected to be completed by this summer. In the meantime, customers can leverage Appranix for their cloud application discovery and rebuild requirements, via the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

More information

To learn more about this news, read the latest blog.

Commvault was advised by Hogan & Lovell LLP.