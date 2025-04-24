Commvault appoints channel lead for EMEA emerging markets

Havier Haddad

Cyber resilience and data protection firm Commvault has appointed Havier Haddad as its channel and distribution lead, emerging markets, EMEA.

The company says Haddad is an industry veteran who brings over 26 years of sales, channel and digital transformation expertise, along with experience in driving technology partnerships and IT innovation.

Haddad will focus on scaling Commvault’s channel ecosystem and supporting partners in EMEA to address escalating cyber threats and cloud adoption challenges.

In its announcement, Commvault says Haddad joins the company from Dell Technologies, where he spent 16 years leading teams across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa.

During his tenure as Gulf GM, he collaborated with governments and enterprises to align IT strategies with national digital agendas, including the Gulf region’s digital acceleration initiatives.

Earlier, at Computer Associates (CA), he specialised in enterprise software solutions, honing his expertise in industries like telecommunications, financial services and healthcare.

Jamie Farrelly, VP channel sales, EMEAI at Commvault, comments: “Havier’s track record of fostering trust with partners – from hosting cyber security forums in Doha to mentoring teams in Turkey – aligns with our mission to build resilient ecosystems. He not only understands the intricacies of cyber resilience and cloud-based technology; he understands how businesses in emerging markets operate, adapt and grow.”

Haddad’s approach is centred on aligning technology with local market needs, a philosophy he refined while working on projects across emerging markets, while also advocating for AI-driven threat mitigation at regional forums.

“Commvault’s ability to turn data into a strategic asset is unmatched,” he says. “Having worked closely with partners in regions like the Gulf, I’ve seen how proactive cyber resilience can accelerate digital ambitions. I’m eager to empower our channel network with solutions that simplify complexity and drive measurable outcomes.”