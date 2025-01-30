Commvault Cloud integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon XDR

The integration is designed to help users identify threats earlier and recover clean data faster.

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced a new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon extended detection and response (XDR) platform.

This integration is designed to help users identify threats earlier, accelerate response times, and recover clean data faster. It leverages real-time threat intelligence from the AI-native Falcon platform within Commvault Cloud.

AI-native refers to products and systems designed from the outset with artificial intelligence integrated into their core functions.

According to thetwo companies, the integrated solution will help organisations gain faster, more comprehensive visibility and help streamline incident response, ensuring business continuity even in the face of sophisticated attacks.

When CrowdStrike detects malicious activity or a suspicious event, administrators can view the alert in Commvault Cloud, run threat scan to check for threats, and rapidly restore affected data to a previous, known-good state.

Alan Atkinson, chief partner officer at Commvault, says: “The average organisation has seen eight cyber incidents in the last year, four of which were considered major. By partnering with CrowdStrike, we are combining our deep expertise in cyber resilience with their advanced threat detection capabilities, empowering our joint customers with faster response times and a stronger cyber resilience posture.”