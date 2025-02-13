Commvault launches CIS Hardened Images for simple, secure cloud deployments

Commvault continues to deliver on its cyber security focus.

Commvault, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that the Commvault Cloud Platform can be easily deployed from major cloud marketplaces utilising CIS Hardened Images. These CIS Hardened Images preconfigured with CIS-recommended settings and controls will be available on the following marketplaces: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and VMware.

CIS Hardened Images are software files that are preconfigured to align with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks. Hardening helps reduce configuration vulnerabilities, such as overly permissive network policies that can create opportunities for malicious actors. In fact, configuration errors are one of the most common causes of cloud vulnerabilities, contributing to 23% of cloud infrastructure attacks, according to industry research. Commvault’s CIS Hardened Images are designed to reduce these risks by preconfiguring deployment to meet rigorous security benchmarks out of the box, bringing confidence to IT and security teams.

With today’s announcement, Commvault continues to deliver on its cyber security focus, with these deployment options joining other security certifications, such as FedRAMP High Authorized, ISO27001:2013, SOC 2, Type II and FIPS 140-2, among others. Customers will be able to use the new CIS Hardened Images to quickly and confidently configure and deploy Commvault Cloud and benefit from:

Pre-built compliance checks: CIS Hardened Images provide organisations with secure, hardened environments from the moment of deployment and give customers confidence their control plane has been installed and configured using industry recognised best practices.

Enhanced cyber security: The CIS Hardened Images minimise vulnerabilities by addressing common misconfiguration risks, offering peace of mind against attacker exploitation.

Streamlined compliance mapping: CIS Benchmarks are mapped to key security frameworks such as NIST CSF, HIPAA, PCI-DSS and ISO 27001, simplifying adherence to complex regulatory requirements.

Broad marketplace availability: Organisations will be able to deploy Commvault Cloud directly from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or VMware marketplaces, enabling fast and secure installations with minimal effort.

The timing of this announcement also comes as more and more organisations are accelerating their move to the cloud. In fact, according to IDC, spending on public cloud services is expected to double to $1.6 trillion by 2028. In the last year, Commvault has introduced a host of cloud-first offerings designed to make customers more resilient in the cloud, including Cleanroom Recovery, Cloud Rewind and Clumio Backtrack. Now the company is taking resilience in the cloud to the next level via CIS Hardened Images for popular cloud marketplaces.

“Organisations demand solutions that are not only secure and compliant but also straightforward to deploy,” said Chris Montgomery, CTO – Security, Americas at Commvault. “With CIS Hardened Images, we can eliminate the guesswork, providing IT teams with a secure, preconfigured foundation to accelerate their cyber resilience strategies while meeting industry standards.”

“As a security-first organisation, having confidence in how our solutions are deployed is critical,” said Marek Duranik, Storage and Data Protection Associate Director at Merck. “Commvault’s CIS Hardened Images give us the assurance that we’re starting from a strong security baseline, allowing our teams to focus on protecting and recovering critical data.”

Availability and pricing

Commvault’s CIS Hardened Images will be available globally this quarter and at no additional cost to customers. Built on a hardened Rocky Linux 8 operating system, the images are designed to protect both the software and infrastructure layers.

For more information

For more information, visit Commvault’s website or access the Commvault Cloud Platform on your preferred hyperscaler marketplace.