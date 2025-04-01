Commvault names security veteran Bill O’Connell as chief security officer

Bill O’Connell. (Image: Supplied)

Commvault, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced the appointment of Bill O’Connell as its Chief Security Officer (CSO). O’Connell joins Commvault with nearly 20 years of cyber security, risk and data privacy experience, including prior leadership roles at Roche and ADP.

“Commvault is at the forefront of delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to enterprises worldwide,” said O’Connell. “I look forward to further strengthening Commvault’s position as a trusted partner and innovator, helping employees, customers and partners protect their most critical assets in an evolving threat landscape.”

Most recently, O’Connell led technical, operational and strategic programmes to protect critical data and infrastructure at Roche, and prior to that, he held numerous security leadership positions at ADP, overseeing all application, software and product security for the company globally.

“Bill’s vast experience in cyber, product security, data privacy and incident response will significantly advance our expertise as a cyber resilience leader,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. “We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Commvault leadership team.”

A University of Maryland alumnus, O’Connell holds Bachelor’s and MBA degrees, as well as a graduate certificate in Cyber Security Policy. He previously served as Chair of the National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors and remains actively involved in various industry working groups focused on threat intelligence and privacy.