Commvault SHIFT South Africa 2024 – shaping the future of cyber resilience

Graham Brown, Commvault Country Manager for South Africa/SADC at Commvault.

Commvault, which positions itself as a global leader in enterprise data management and data protection, is hosting its inaugural Commvault SHIFT Event, in Johannesburg, at the Leonardo Hotel on 10 May 2024. With the theme: "Everything you know is about to SHIFT", this event is set to redefine perspectives on data security, protection and cyber resilience in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.

Bringing together industry leaders, partners, local and international experts and customers, Commvault SHIFT will facilitate groundbreaking discussions and unveilings that are poised to redefine the future of cyber security.

Graham Brown, Commvault Country Manager for South Africa/SADC, explains: “In today's digital age, cyber resilience is not just a priority, it is imperative. As organisations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, it is crucial to adopt proactive measures such as 'clean room' technology to fortify our defences. At Commvault SHIFT South Africa, we're not just discussing the future, we are shaping it.”

The event will explore the critical role of cyber resilience and unveil innovative solutions that will revolutionise how we safeguard our data assets; international executives from Commvault will be sharing their latest innovations, ideas and strategies for businesses to secure their data.

Throughout the agenda, attendees will engage in insightful discussions and presentations, starting with a welcome and keynote address from Richard Gadd, Senior Vice-President of EMEA and India at Commvault, followed by presentations from Microsoft and Pure Storage. A panel discussion on industry insights will be moderated by Nizar Elfarra, Channel Sales Director, Emerging Markets at Commvault, while sessions on Commvault Cloud and VAST Data will delve into innovative technologies. Additionally, attendees will benefit from a session on preparing for cyber threats led by Modeen Malick, Principles Systems Engineer at Commvault.

Attendees will acquire valuable insights into the dynamic cyber security landscape and explore innovative solutions poised to transform data asset protection through engaging discussions and interactive sessions.

“We are also honoured to have Microsoft as our Platinum Sponsor, alongside Pure Storage and VAST Data as our Gold Sponsors,” says Brown.

Topics that will be unpacked and shared with partners and clients include:

Harnessing the potential of AI to bolster cyber resilience effectively across hybrid environments.

Insights into groundbreaking AI and security collaborations.

Real-world examples showcasing how industry peers are elevating their data security strategies through Commvault innovations.

A fresh perspective on combating ransomware threats.

Commvault SHIFT South Africa 2024 promises to deliver insight into the future of cyber resilience, marking yet another stride for the company in aiding organisations to tackle present and changing data protection and management challenges. Register for the event here.