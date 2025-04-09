Commvault, SimSpace launch unprecedented cyber Recovery Range, delivering real-world attacks, real skills, real recovery

Commvault Recovery Range provides an immersive learning experience.

Commvault, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, and SimSpace, a global leader in high-fidelity cyber range solutions, today announced the Commvault Recovery Range, powered by SimSpace.

Commvault Recovery Range is the first hands-on cyber range that will enable defenders to battle sophisticated cyber threats and real-world attacks while also equipping them with the skills required to navigate and rapidly recover from cyber crises.

Traditional cyber ranges focus on detecting and containing attacks, leaving response and recovery scenarios outside of their scope. Commvault Recovery Range goes much farther in a setting that models the defender’s own production environment. Utilising SimSpace’s award-winning cyber range platform and Commvault’s exceptional recovery offerings, Commvault Recovery Range will provide an immersive learning experience where defenders can practise the entire end-to-end incident life cycle, from detection through validated clean-point recovery.

The need for this type of end-to-end cyber resilience training has never been greater. Research shows an organisation falls victim to ransomware every 14 seconds,(1) and the average downtime from an attack can span upwards of 24 days(2) – costing enterprises millions of dollars in lost revenue, reputational damage and operational disruption. Preparation that starts with the attack and ends with a rapid, clean recovery can make all the difference in reducing downtime and helping organisations run in a state of continuous business.

“Together with SimSpace, we are offering companies something that’s truly unique in the market – the physical, emotional and psychological experience of a real-world cyber attack and the harrowing challenges often experienced in attempting to rapidly recover,” said Bill O’Connell, Chief Security Officer, Commvault. “In combining SimSpace’s authentic cyber attack simulations with Commvault’s leading cyber recovery capabilities, we’re giving companies the ability to strengthen their security posture, cyber readiness and business resilience.”

“In an era of relentless cyber threats, we created SimSpace to give security and IT professionals an authentic, hands-on understanding of how attacks unfold in the most realistic environments possible,” said William “Hutch” Hutchison, CEO of SimSpace. “Our partnership with Commvault takes the experience to the next level – by integrating the critical recovery component, we're delivering a complete cyber preparedness life cycle that helps organisations minimise downtime and prevent devastating losses.”

With Commvault Recovery Range, defenders will experience:

Hands-on attack simulations: Defenders step into a hyper-realistic environment that mirrors their actual networks, infrastructure and day-to-day operations – complete with simulated users logging in and out, sending e-mails and interacting with applications. During this high-fidelity experience, defenders face sophisticated attacks, like Netwalker, that can be challenging to detect. They are forced to make decisions and execute strategic responses under pressure as the clock is ticking.

Defenders step into a hyper-realistic environment that mirrors their actual networks, infrastructure and day-to-day operations – complete with simulated users logging in and out, sending e-mails and interacting with applications. During this high-fidelity experience, defenders face sophisticated attacks, like Netwalker, that can be challenging to detect. They are forced to make decisions and execute strategic responses under pressure as the clock is ticking. Real-world recovery exercises: Unlike other cyber ranges, users will face no-win recovery scenarios and learn the hard way the importance of validating backups, cleaning infected data and executing swift restorations. Recovery exercises include using Commvault Cloud for threat scanning, Air Gap Protect for immutable storage, Cleanroom Recovery for on-demand recovery testing, and Cloud Rewind to automatically rebuild cloud-native apps – so defenders can recover their business rapidly, without reinfecting it.

Unlike other cyber ranges, users will face no-win recovery scenarios and learn the hard way the importance of validating backups, cleaning infected data and executing swift restorations. Recovery exercises include using Commvault Cloud for threat scanning, Air Gap Protect for immutable storage, Cleanroom Recovery for on-demand recovery testing, and Cloud Rewind to automatically rebuild cloud-native apps – so defenders can recover their business rapidly, without reinfecting it. Drills that bring disparate teams together: Managing and recovering from an attack cannot happen in silos. In the Commvault Recovery Range, CSOs, CISOs, CIOs, ITOps and SecOps must all work together to emerge with a cohesive strategy for handling crises and restoring core services swiftly.

“Creating muscle memory in cyber recovery operations requires more than a degree and years of experience. It takes continued practitioner-level training, where security and IT teams engage together in live-fire exercises. That’s how you properly prepare, know you have the right technology in place and create confidence in your teams’ ability to recover. When a cyber incident occurs and time-to-recovery really matters, this training will be critical,” said Roland Cloutier, Founder, The Business Protection Group and former Global Chief Security Officer, TikTok.

“The Commvault Recovery Range will make a huge difference for our resiliency planning,” said Michele Buschman, Chief Information Officer, American Pacific Mortgage. “The realistic attack scenarios and recovery drills will help instil a sense of confidence in our recovery process and in understanding exactly what we need to do to get back up and running quickly – essential to keeping our business running smoothly.”

“IT teams can't prepare for a cyber attack with just a playbook any more than a football team can practise on just a chalk board,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice-President, IDC. “Teams need to practise under game conditions. This new Commvault Recovery Range puts cyber response teams into a realistic simulation where ITOps, SecOps and line-of-business teams must work together – facing real-world attack scenarios requiring uncertain decisions while attempting to recover. Exercise participants learn where they have gaps and what best-in-class cyber-preparedness should look like when the inevitable attack takes place. It’s great to see Commvault and SimSpace partnering to bring this unique experience to the industry. This is a huge advancement in modern cyber preparedness training.”

“For years, the industry has focused cyber range training primarily on threat detection and mitigation, often treating recovery as a separate, less-practised discipline. The Commvault Recovery Range fundamentally closes that gap by uniquely bringing together SimSpace’s realistic, high-fidelity attack simulation and Commvault’s expertise in recovery,” said Krista Case, Research Director, Futurum Group. “Commvault and SimSpace are truly helping organisations build the muscle memory needed not just to fight off attackers, but to rapidly and safely get back to business afterward.”

The path to minimum viability

Another reason Commvault is partnering with SimSpace is to help companies understand their “minimum viability”, ie, the critical applications, assets, processes and people required for an organisation to recover following a cyber attack. Minimum viability is tantamount to achieving continuous business. And tools like Commvault Recovery Range will make it even easier for companies to understand what their minimum viability is – testing their skills so that when an attack happens, they know what to do. To learn more about minimum viability and what this means for enterprises globally, click here and check out The Ultimate Guide to Minimum Viability.

Experience Commvault Recovery Range in action at the RSA Conference

Commvault and SimSpace will be showcasing Commvault Recovery Range during RSAC 2025 from 28 April to 1 May, in San Francisco, at the Alloy Collective. Space is limited. Get a sneak peek now and register here to be immersed in a live, realistic cyber attack, experiencing everything from detection to recovery.

Commvault will also be exhibiting in the North Hall at RSAC 2025, Booths #4308 and #5678. Attendees are invited to visit the booths and learn more about the Commvault Cloud platform, participate in demonstrations and have discussions with industry thought leaders on how solutions like Cloud Rewind and Cleanroom Recovery can transform their resilience strategies.

SimSpace will also be exhibiting at Booth #3103, offering attendees an opportunity to engage directly with experts and experience immersive, hands-on demonstrations of its high-fidelity cyber ranges. Visitors will learn how to defeat tomorrow’s threats today by swiftly recovering from cyber attacks through the industry’s most realistic simulations.

