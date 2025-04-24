Commvault strengthens EMEA channel leadership with appointment of Havier Haddad as Channel and Distribution Lead for emerging markets

Havier Haddad. (Image: Commvault)

Commvault, which positions itself as a global leader in cyber resilience and data protection, today announced the appointment of Havier Haddad as Channel and Distribution Lead, EMEA’s emerging markets.

With over 26 years of experience driving technology partnerships and IT innovation, Haddad will focus on scaling Commvault’s channel ecosystem and supporting partners in EMEA’s emerging markets, CEE, CIS and META, to address escalating cyber threats and cloud adoption challenges.

Haddad joins Commvault from Dell Technologies, where he spent 16 years leading teams across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. During his tenure as Gulf General Manager, he collaborated with governments and enterprises to align IT strategies with national digital agendas, including Gulf Region’s digital acceleration initiatives. Earlier, at Computer Associates (CA), he specialised in enterprise software solutions, honing his expertise in industries like telecommunications, financial services and healthcare. His cross-sector experience positions him to help partners deliver tailored data protection strategies in fast-evolving markets, which is where he will excel with Commvault in his new role.

Jamie Farrelly, VP Channel Sales, EMEAI at Commvault, commented: “Havier’s track record of fostering trust with partners – from hosting cyber security forums in Doha to mentoring teams in Turkey – aligns with our mission to build resilient ecosystems. He not only understands the intricacies of cyber resilience and cloud-based technology, he understands how businesses in emerging markets operate, adapt and grow.”

Haddad's approach emphasises aligning technology with local market needs, a philosophy he refined while working on projects across emerging markets, while also advocating for AI-driven threat mitigation at regional forums.

“Commvault’s ability to turn data into a strategic asset is unmatched,” he said. “Having worked closely with partners in regions like the Gulf, I’ve seen how proactive cyber resilience can accelerate digital ambitions. I’m eager to empower our channel network with solutions that simplify complexity and drive measurable outcomes.”