Companies evolve from basic cloud to AI-ready environments

ITWeb Cloud Summit 2026 is an opportunity for tech leaders, cloud architects and business decision-makers to unpack how AI-driven infrastructure is reshaping IT.

ITWeb Cloud Summit 2026, on 29 September in Bryanston, will highlight the opportunity for organisations to leverage the combination of artificial intelligence ( AI ) and cloud, which results in powerful managed AI models and faster automated cloud networks.

The event is centred on the assertion that cloud infrastructure has become the anchor for resilient innovation at scale.

The summit takes place as South African organisations move their cloud adoption toward intelligent, automated and AI-ready environments.

Focused on the issues affecting South Africa’s cloud market, the event’s agenda includes a discussion around the role of various connectivity formats, from fibre to 5G and satellite connectivity.

The event also looks to provide insight on modernising legacy applications to benefit from cloud and navigating infrastructure decisions in an increasingly complex global technology landscape.

This year’s event reflects the pace at which Africa’s cloud market is evolving – from infrastructure-centric to business-centric cloud leadership. It will highlight a South African cloud agenda designed for local realities, and deep dive into a broader ecosystem beyond the data centre.

The 2026 summit expands the conversation to how cloud is enabling AI, digital business transformation, innovation and competitive advantage. It includes a track session dedicated to cyber security, governance and digital sovereignty, with insight into why zero trust security models are becoming a standard requirement for modern cloud platforms.

A panel discussion will unpack how infrastructure innovation will shape enterprise competitiveness across Africa in the next 10 years.

The panel will examine how organisations can leverage infrastructure innovation to drive resilience, unlock new revenue opportunities, accelerate digital transformation and strengthen their competitive position over the next decade.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the event is an opportunity for technology leaders, cloud architects and business decision-makers to unpack how cloud migration and AI-driven infrastructure is reshaping IT across South Africa and abroad.

“The agenda will examine trends within emerging technology adoption and application, including modern architecture, cyber resilience, sustainability, cost optimisation and hybrid cloud strategies.

“Cloud and AI are driving business across all industries and sectors. The summit provides a platform for organisations to network and gain valuable insight, perspective, information and thought leadership,” Lawlor adds.

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb Cloud Summit 2026.