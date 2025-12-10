Compliance Connect launches a not-for-profit digital ecosystem to reimagine compliance in South Africa

Complex governance issues require a bold rethink of how professionals develop, collaborate and respond to risk. (Image: Navigate Group)

A new not-for-profit initiative, Compliance Connect, has officially launched in South Africa with the ambition to reimagine the compliance profession in a digital era by building an open, inclusive and accessible ecosystem for learning, collaboration and thought leadership.

Founded under the Navigate Knowledge Fund NPC, Compliance Connect has been established in response to a rapidly-evolving risk and regulatory landscape — where organisations are expected to manage complex threats such as cyber risk, data privacy, AI governance, market conduct and financial crime, while addressing systemic skills shortages and limited access to quality training.

The initiative is led by three recognised practitioners:

Sholane Sathu: A visionary compliance architect shaping the future of governance, risk and compliance across Africa.

A visionary compliance architect shaping the future of governance, risk and compliance across Africa. Felicite Kirkman-Pillay: An admitted attorney and compliance professional with deep expertise in regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

An admitted attorney and compliance professional with deep expertise in regulatory compliance and corporate governance. Reshenn Dhewnarian: A specialist in IT governance and digital learning innovation, transforming organisations through technology-driven capability uplift.

The founding team will be joined by a board of independent members, comprising senior practitioners, academics and industry leaders, to guide the strategic direction and impact of the platform.

According to co-founder Kirkman-Pillay, the rise of complex governance issues requires a bold rethink of how professionals develop, collaborate and respond to risk.

“Compliance can no longer be seen as a tick-box function. Organisations face social, regulatory and technological shifts that require systems-level thinking. We created Compliance Connect to empower professionals with the knowledge, ethical grounding and confidence to navigate this complexity.”

Co-founder Dhewnarian highlights the technology dimension: “Risk in the digital age is fundamentally different — it’s faster, more interconnected and more damaging. Cyber, privacy, AI and operational resilience converge, and our profession needs new skills, new networks and new learning models to keep pace.”

Compliance Connect aims to evolve into a full digital compliance ecosystem, accessible to students, early-career professionals and experienced practitioners. Participants can expect:

Free learning resources, guides and templates.

Micro-courses and community-led masterclasses.

Mentorship opportunities and social learning pathways.

Virtual events, panels and discussion forums.

Career support and exposure for emerging professionals.

Opportunities to publish research, opinion pieces and case studies.

A central feature of the platform is its growing digital publication — also called Compliance Connect — which invites practitioners, academics and organisations to submit thought leadership content, practical insights and analysis of emerging regulatory trends. The publication intends to become a leading voice for African compliance innovation, showcasing diverse perspectives and elevating voices that are often overlooked in traditional industry channels.

Why Compliance Connect matters now

Across Africa, the compliance profession is grappling with:

Fragmented training and access to specialised skills.

Limited pathways for young professionals.

Rapidly changing risk environments.

Increased regulatory scrutiny.

The integration of new technologies.

Sholane Sathu, Executive Founder, stresses that the stakes have never been higher. “We are living in an era where risk moves faster than regulation. If organisations don’t build capabilities proactively, they will face not only compliance failures, but real threats to safety, trust and business continuity.”

An open invitation to the industry

Compliance Connect is currently onboarding contributors, partners and community members, and welcomes participation from:

Professionals

Academics

Industry associations

Corporates

Regulators

Technology companies

Partnership opportunities include sponsorship, content collaboration, research initiatives and hosting community events.

Towards a more ethical and resilient future

Sathu believes the long-term impact lies in collective ownership:

“We are building a movement, not a membership platform. The more people contribute — knowledge, mentorship, research, stories — the stronger the profession becomes.”