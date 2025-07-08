Compliance: The cost of entry – how SMEs can finally keep up without burning out

Today, large corporates and government clients routinely require vendors to demonstrate a level of cyber security maturity that rivals their own.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are increasingly being asked to meet the same cyber security standards as the enterprise giants they serve, especially when it comes to compliance. It’s a shift that’s reshaping supplier relationships, procurement processes and even growth opportunities.

Today, large corporates and government clients routinely require vendors to demonstrate a level of cyber security maturity that rivals their own. That means endpoint protection, data governance, incident response plans, compliance frameworks... all backed up by real evidence.

And with good reason. The threats are real. Compliance failures, data breaches and insider misuse don’t only affect large companies. But there’s more than one glaring catch that SMEs stare down every day: most lack the skills, the technology, the experience and the budget to meet those expectations.

And the ones that do invest are too often forced into a false choice: overspend on complex enterprise tools that are overblown for their needs, requiring costly specialists to manage, or settle for underwhelming, checkbox solutions that don’t offer real protection, and still leave them non-compliant.

Either way, the value isn’t there. And even with the right tech in place, who’s actually watching the glass? Who’s identifying threats, making decisions and responding fast enough to prevent damage?

This is the real gap in the SME market. Tools alone aren’t enough. You need intelligent oversight. You need eyes on your environment, and you need them 24/7.

This is where Coro stands out.

Coro is a cyber security platform purpose built for small businesses. It offers everything needed: e-mail and endpoint protection, identity and access controls, data loss prevention, MDM, EDR, user awareness training and more in one cost-effective suite.

More importantly: Coro includes a built-in security operations centre (SOC) that monitors your environment in real-time. This isn’t an add-on and it’s not outsourced. It’s part of the service.

In other words, you’re not just getting tools, you’re getting tools with eyes.

“At Symbiosys, we’ve seen firsthand how often SMEs are left behind. The market pushes solutions that are either too light or too heavy, with no regard for operational realities,” says Patrick Assheton-Smith, CEO and founder of Symbiosys IT, a global IT solutions and integrations consultancy based in South Africa.

“That’s why we work exclusively with vendors like Coro, who understand both ends of the equation: the business challenges of the SME, and the technical excellence required to keep them secure.”

Assheton-Smith concluded: “Compliance is no longer a checkbox; it’s the cost of doing business. But it no longer has to come at the cost of your bottom line, your sanity or your growth.”

Contact Symbiosys at solutions@symbiosys.it for more information.