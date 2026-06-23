Compliant doesn't always mean secure

Matt Balcomb, Sales Director Southern Africa, Smarsh.

For most organisations in regulated industries, voice compliance has a clear finish line. Record the calls, retain the data, meet the requirements and move on. But that assumption is increasingly dangerous, because compliance frameworks tell organisations what to capture and how long to keep it while saying very little about how securely that data should be stored, where it is processed or what happens when AI enters the picture. The result is a growing number of businesses that are fully compliant on paper while quietly carrying significant security, privacy and regulatory risk.

The hidden target

Compliance archives contain some of the most valuable data in any organisation. From recorded calls to financial conversations, personally identifiable information (PII) and payment data, these files are often retained for years under regulatory mandate. This is also what makes these archives such an attractive target to cyber criminals. As more systems feed data into them, compliance archives become a single, high-value target that is often far less protected than other critical systems. Organisations invest heavily in audit readiness but tend to assume the platforms holding their most sensitive communications are inherently safe.

“Organisations have answered all the compliance questions, but they have not thought through everything that plugs into that data environment,” says Matt Balcomb, Sales Director Southern Africa at Smarsh. “And in modern infrastructure, everything does.”

When a compliance platform is breached, the incident does not stay with the security team. It escalates immediately into a regulatory failure, with mandatory reporting requirements under GDPR, POPIA, HIPAA and PCI DSS kicking in at once. For many organisations, those fines have run into the millions.

AI raises the stakes

Organisations are increasingly using AI to analyse the data sitting in those archives, extracting sentiment, flagging risk, coaching agents and surfacing business intelligence. The problem is that most AI tools process data in external environments, routing sensitive recordings and transcripts through third-party models or shared infrastructure. Once that data leaves the organisation’s controlled environment, it is no longer clear where it goes or who can access it.

“If you are using AI to analyse your data and that AI is processing it within its own environment, you already have a security breach,” says Balcomb. “People take data out of their data lake and push it into an AI that sits in a public realm, and most do not realise that is a problem.”

The risk is also not limited to platform-level decisions. A staff member, for example, who has access to recorded calls and uploads a sample to a consumer AI tool to summarise it has, in that moment, exposed sensitive client data to a public environment.

Compliance by design

The alternative to routing sensitive data through external AI environments is to ensure intelligence operates within a secured and controlled architecture from the outset, and that is exactly what Smarsh offers. Capture, storage and intelligence all sit within a single platform, with the AI running inside that environment rather than outside it.

“Each conversation is encrypted and stored securely, and when you go to the intelligence part, our AI runs within our software,” says Balcomb. “It doesn't go outside our environment at all.”

This architecture also addresses data sovereignty directly. Regulations across the EU, South Africa, the US and APAC increasingly require that data be captured, processed and stored within the jurisdiction where it originated. When AI analysis routes data across borders, even unintentionally, organisations can find themselves in violation of the very frameworks they believed they were adhering to, and the security implications are just as serious as the regulatory ones.

Intelligence, not overhead

When compliance is built-in rather than treated as an afterthought, it fundamentally changes what organisations can do with their data. Many businesses record calls because regulation requires it, then leave those recordings untouched unless a legal dispute forces a search. (And sometimes, that data is scattered across different systems and providers, making it slow and painful to retrieve anything when necessary.)

Balcomb believes that this is a missed opportunity – the same data that meets the requirements of a regulator could reveal what customers think, how agents are performing and where operational gaps exist.

“Organisations are sitting on information but not mining it, and it is gold,” he says. “From automatic sentiment scoring to agent performance, it is all there.”

When compliance is done correctly, it stops being a cost centre and starts telling you something useful about your business, but only if the architecture keeping that data safe is treated with the same seriousness as the data itself.