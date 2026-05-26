CompTIA helps aspiring cyber security professionals grow their talents at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Hackathon

Dr James Stanger, chief technology evangelist at CompTIA.

Participants in the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Hackathon are getting an assist from the chief technology evangelist at CompTIA, which positions itself as the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

Dr James Stanger is advising and mentoring hackathon teams who will take part in the ITWeb Security Summit Hackathon on 2-3 June in Johannesburg.

“The hackathon is a proving ground where aspiring cyber security and business professionals test their mettle,” Dr Stanger said. “They are presented with real-world cyber threat scenarios and business problems and must use their individual talents and teamwork skills to create a compelling solution. The results are often amazing.”

This year’s hackathon challenge calls on teams to unleash the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to fortify cyber resilience. They must do so by designing intelligent, adaptive solutions that can predict, detect and neutralise cyber threats in real-time.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

“Rapid advancement of AI-driven cyber security threats makes it incumbent on cyber security pros to have the ability to simultaneously defend against AI threats and leverage AI technologies to fortify cyber security environments,” Dr Stanger explained. “The hackathon challenges them to create real-world cyber defence strategies in an environment where AI systems and AI-enabled tools are present.”

Now in its 10th year, the hackathon addresses the critical need to narrow the cyber security skills gap. It is a launchpad for young developers, “techpreneurs” and security enthusiasts who will soon be at the forefront of cyber defence strategies and practices.

On Wednesday, 3 June, Dr Stanger will also be participating in a roundtable session at the ITWeb Security Summit concerning cyber security upskilling initiatives in South Africa, and how to make training programmes more accessible and affordable.

CompTIA is a bronze sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, a top annual conference for the global cyber security community. Now in its 21st year, the summit features in-depth technical tracks, high-level CISO forums, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

About CompTIA

CompTIA positions itself as the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the IT space. Over 4 million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organisations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognised certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.