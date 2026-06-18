Concerts SA wins international Music Cities Award for placemaking in Hull, UK

Hull Music Cities Convention – 11 June 2026.

Concerts SA, a live music development project housed within SAMRO’s CSI, has officially won the prestigious 2026 Music Cities Award for Music-Led Placemaking. Handed over at the global ceremony in Kingston upon Hull, UK, this international honour recognises Concerts SA’s exceptional impact in using live music to activate cities, towns and townships, fostering inclusive creative economies across southern Africa.

Presented by Sound Diplomacy, the global awards evaluate pioneering initiatives across six continents. Concerts SA clinched the top spot in the Placemaking category for its structural work in transforming live music venues into "everyday civic anchors" that are essential urban infrastructure, stimulating neighbourhoods and strengthening night-time economies across multiple cities.

A decade of structural impact

Administered by IKS Cultural Consulting and established in 2013 with foundational backing from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and SAMRO, Concerts SA has grown into one of Africa's most successful music development blueprints.

Hull Music Cities Convention – 11 June 2026.

Its collective milestone figures include:

Over 29 000 artists and music practitioners directly and indirectly supported.

Active operations spanning all nine South African provinces and 11 SADC countries.

More than 2 000 venues, local festivals and public platforms activated.

Global alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals, championing decent work, reduced inequalities and social inclusion.

A proven track record of excellence

This global win adds to a celebrated legacy of international and regional milestones:

2017-2018: The Royal Norwegian Embassy received back-to-back Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) Awards for its transformative cultural diplomacy and access via the project.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy received back-to-back Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) Awards for its transformative cultural diplomacy and access via the project. 2019: The project's Concerts for Refugees (partnering with the Turquoise Harmony Institute) received the UN Pioneers in SDGs Project Stakeholders Award during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The project's Concerts for Refugees (partnering with the Turquoise Harmony Institute) received the UN Pioneers in SDGs Project Stakeholders Award during the UN General Assembly in New York. Present day: Active structural support continues via the Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC) project, backed by the South African National Treasury’s Jobs Fund and Pro Helvetia.

Leadership reflections

Annabell Lebethe, Chief Executive Officer of SAMRO, said: "Concerts SA remains a cornerstone of SAMRO’s corporate social responsibility, fuelling small and micro-enterprises within the creative sectors. By consistently supporting artist mobility and performance infrastructure, this programme has injected measurable sustainability into the live music industry for more than 10 years. We are immensely proud to back a value chain that uplifts composers and musicians alike."

André Le Roux, Managing Director of IKS Cultural Consulting, said: "We thank our founding partners, SAMRO and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, for their long-term vision and trust. This milestone reflects the shared work of past and current project managers – including Nailla Dollie and Violet Maila – and our current partners like the National Treasury Jobs Fund, the FEC and Pro Helvetia. This international validation honours everyone committed to building equitable cultural infrastructure across southern Africa."

Future outlook

Looking forward, Concerts SA is leveraging its partnership with the FEC to accelerate enterprise development, to sustain the gig economy and secure livelihoods for artists and creative technicians across the sub-continent.

Media enquiries:

Contact – SAMRO: media@samro.org.za

Christine Msibi: Christine@iksafrica.com

Information links:

Concerts SA: www.concertssa.co.za

SAMRO: www.samro.org.za

IKS Cultural Consulting: www.iksconsulting.co.za