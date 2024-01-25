Conducting business, reducing environmental impact not mutually exclusive

Paul Wendlandt, General Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Embracing the green economy is a global imperative to secure a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. There is already a growing understanding in the business world of the importance of balancing planet with profitability and achieving a harmonious relationship between financial success and environmental sustainability.

“We believe in conducting business and making decisions focused on win-win outcomes, as well as reducing our impact on the environment and society at large,” says Paul Wendlandt, General Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “The two are not mutually exclusive. They complement each other in support of long-term prosperity and a healthy planet.”

The corporate motto: "Respect the divine and love people," reflects Kyocera Corporation’s core values and guiding principles. The company’s philosophy is deeply embedded in the operations of the company and it underlines Kyocera's commitment to ethical business practices and the well-being of society.

The company has worked for decades on pioneering sustainable technologies and practices, and in April 2023, achieved 100% renewable energy at two main production sites in Vietnam and China. While the aim is to reach 100% renewable energy at all production plants by using a combination of energy-saving production facilities, installations of renewable energy and solar power generation facilities at all other production sites, including those in Japan, it is not only about production systems, but also the products themselves. Designs of the products prioritise energy efficiency, durability and recyclability. “To minimise the impact of its products on people and the planet from the start, Kyocera’s manufacturing is based on green-friendly product development and sustainable materials and processes. Products are designed to reduce consumption during use and all the way through to end-of-life management,” says Wendlandt.

Integrating sustainable practices into business strategies and operations is the ideal way to embrace the green economy. This means reducing carbon emissions, conserving natural resources, promoting eco-friendly products, implementing recycling programmes and adhering to ethical and responsible business practices.

Kyocera’s growing portfolio of ECOSYS printers – which produce up to 85% less electronic waste during their lifetime – provide reliable imaging solutions with incredibly durable long-life internal components, highly economical running costs and significantly less waste during their lifetime. The devices demonstrate how the company continuously raises the bar in terms of productivity, output quality, reliability and energy efficiency.

OEM toners are another case in point. With e-waste being the fastest growing waste stream worldwide, consumables must be designed with energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact as priorities.

Kyocera toners continue to consume less energy as design improves and they minimise waste during the printing process. They are eco-friendly and are made from recyclable plastic, with a focus on minimising environmental impact. Recycling programmes for consumables encourage customers to return used products, which are then recycled to create new products or repurposed into various materials like planter boxes.

Wendlandt says forward-thinking organisations that prioritise the environment are set to unlock growth opportunities. “As more customers seek eco-friendly options, the market potential for green products is growing exponentially. Moreover, the green economy offers a wide range of benefits, including environmental protection, improved health, innovation and enhanced resilience to global challenges. Safeguarding the planet for future generations is in all our interests,” he concludes.