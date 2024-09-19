Connect announces Charlene George to speak at ITWeb CX Summit 2024 on how integrating siloed platforms is key to transformed CX

Charlene George, sales director at Connect SA.

Connect, which positions itself as a leading contact centre as a service (CCaaS) provider in South Africa, is proud to announce that Sales Director, Charlene George, will be a featured speaker at the ITWeb CX Summit 2024, taking place on 3 October at The Forum, in Bryanston. George will deliver key insights on how the integrated approach of siloed platforms, such as customer service management (CSM), customer relationship management (CRM) and workforce engagement management (WEM), are critical for driving customer experience (CX) transformation for contact centres.

As a cloud contact centre solutions provider, Connect is at the forefront of enabling businesses to modernise their contact centres by leveraging AI for contact centres and CX innovation solutions. George's presentation will emphasise how unified platforms and the latest contact centre technology in South Africa can empower organisations to deliver personalised, scalable and connected customer experiences.

"Integrating traditionally siloed platforms such as CRM, CSM, and WEM fosters seamless, faster service and proactive support, which significantly enhances customer satisfaction," says George. "This integration also enables advanced analytics, allowing for better data-driven decision-making, improved employee productivity, and cost-effective scalability."

At the ITWeb CX Summit, Charlene will also focus on how organisations can achieve better outcomes by leveraging cloud-based communication solutions and adopting AI-driven contact centre technologies. These innovations not only improve CX, but also optimise business operations.

As a proud sponsor of the ITWeb CX Summit, Connect SA will use this platform to further drive home the importance of integrating technologies to enhance customer engagement.

For more information about Connect’s participation in the ITWeb CX Summit 2024 and its CX solutions for contact centres, visit Connect's website.