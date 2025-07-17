Connecting Africa with purpose: AgileSP partners with Digital Parks Africa

This partnership is already delivering meaningful results.

In a move that promises to reshape Africa’s digital connectivity landscape, Agile Solutions Provider (AgileSP) has officially announced its strategic partnership with Digital Parks Africa (DPA). This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in both companies’ commitment to fostering transformation and delivering agile, customer-focused services across the continent.

Dean Pillay, CEO of AgileSP, highlighted the underlying motivations behind the partnership: innovation, adaptability and a shared philosophy of collaboration without red tape. "Digital Parks doesn’t just tick the boxes on compliance and regulation, they truly understand that business sometimes exists in shades of grey," Pillay noted. "Their openness and flexibility allow us to co-create solutions that meet highly-specific customer needs."

One of the standout features of DPA that attracted AgileSP was its infrastructure readiness. As Pillay explained, DPA's ability to accommodate specialised client requirements, such as liquid cooling and high-power density racks, makes it a future-ready environment for hosting cutting-edge technologies such as AI platforms. AgileSP, known for its carrier wholesale network, selected DPA as a strategically aligned environment to establish its Point of Presence (PoP), further expanding its reach and offerings.

This partnership is already delivering meaningful results. AgileSP has launched two innovative services within DPA: DDoS Protection, in partnership with Arbor NETSCOUT, and its Fabric platform, an infrastructure-as-a-service solution that provides virtual routing, switching, and reduced OpEx and CapEx burdens for ecosystem partners. These developments directly respond to pressing customer needs and reinforce AgileSP’s promise to be nimble and need-driven.

One particularly successful collaboration involved a DPA customer who required a customised DDoS mitigation solution. AgileSP worked closely with DPA and the customer’s engineering team to develop and implement a proof-of-concept, which ultimately led to a full-scale deployment. "The human element really stood out," Pillay shared. "People were invested, people cared, and together we delivered a win-win solution."

The partnership also plays a strategic role in connecting African customers to the global digital economy. With newly-established PoPs in London (Equinix LD8) and Amsterdam (Nikhef), AgileSP is offering improved access to European internet exchanges, lower latency routes, and direct paths to cloud and content services. This initiative directly addresses the digital transformation gap facing African enterprises, providing much-needed connectivity to international platforms.

Beyond technical achievements, the heart of the partnership lies in ecosystem building. AgileSP and DPA are committed to mutual growth, with AgileSP bringing in its existing portfolio of services; IP Transit, NLD, remote IX peering, Layer 2 connectivity, and DIA services, and tapping into the collaborative network within DPA for services outside its core offerings. "We’re not here for quick wins," Pillay asserted. "We’re building for the long term, and we’re here to grow together."

As African organisations increasingly embrace AI, cloud computing and high-performance digital infrastructure, AgileSP and DPA stand ready to deliver robust, scalable and human-centred solutions. This partnership doesn’t just provide access, it delivers trust, adaptability and vision.

With a shared commitment to progress, a collaborative ethos and a customer-first mindset, Agile Solutions Provider and Digital Parks Africa are not only building networks, they’re building the future.