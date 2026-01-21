Connectivity as strategy: The dawn of true operational intelligence

Peter Walsh, MD of CommsCloud.

For years, connectivity was viewed merely as a basic utility − a necessary pipe to keep the lights on. In 2026, this mindset must fundamentally change.

The dawn of truly intelligent, autonomous and prescriptive operational intelligence across Africa is dependent on a single truth: Connectivity must be treated as a core strategic asset.

This strategic shift is being driven by the convergence of game-changing technologies and the pressing demands of complex, unpredictable African markets.

Operational intelligence, which once focused narrowly on data optimisation, is entering new realms of possibility thanks to significant shifts in enterprise mindsets and the infrastructure supporting them.

In 2026, organisations that pull ahead will be those that recognise connectivity as the bedrock and control layer of intelligent operations.

The imperative for this strategic view is clear:

Real-time non-negotiable: The convergence of artificial intelligence ( AI ) and internet of things (IOT) redefines excellence. Real-time visibility is now non-negotiable, and cross-border interoperability is essential as intra-African trade expands.

Data demands: New data-heavy applications − like video telematics, industrial sensors and remote monitoring − require predictable cost models and high resilience.

Risk management: Device governance and security, previously IT concerns, have become board-level priorities, demanding robust, secure and reliably-managed connectivity layers.

Connectivity is no longer just the pipe. It has become the intelligence channel and the primary enabler of AI-enabled IOT and automation across the continent.

From projects to essentials

2025 marked a pivotal shift in how organisations across Africa approach technology. For the first time, AI and IOT advanced from being seen as innovation projects to operational essentials, directly enabled by more robust connectivity.

Deloitte’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions notes the world is moving from training GenAI models to using them at scale, while GSMA Intelligence indicates IOT adoption is soaring, with 63% of IOT in use expected to be enterprise connections by 2030.

In Africa, the IOT hype is finally becoming a reality.

Statista reports that the IOT market in Africa was expected to top US$18.55 billion in 2025, soaring to US$32.2 billion by 2030. This growth is directly enabled by innovators addressing the infrastructure challenges that previously plagued Pan-African operations.

The current trading environment is driving this accelerated adoption. Challenged by unpredictable markets, rising costs and complex cross-border supply chains, companies are embracing technologies that deliver enhanced reliability, visibility and efficiency, reducing both risk and the costs of doing business.

The strategic priorities for 2026

To achieve true operational intelligence, companies must focus their strategic connectivity efforts on four key areas in the year ahead:

Cross-border operational continuity: As African supply chains integrate, systems must operate seamlessly across networks, countries and regulatory environments. Connectivity must ensure this fluid, uninterrupted data flow.

AI-enabled efficiency: Operational teams no longer just want dashboards; they need recommendations, automation and self-correcting workflows. The connectivity layer is what delivers the reliable, high-volume data streams required for these AI functions to operate.

Device governance and security: With more IOT devices comes greater potential risk. Businesses must prioritise identity, compliance, lifecycle management and security by design, all of which are managed and enforced through the connectivity platform.

High-volume data stability: For everything from live streaming to telemetry, companies demand cost clarity and network resilience. The strategic choice of connectivity partner determines whether data flows seamlessly and reliably, wherever operations are − no matter what.

2026 looks set to be a landmark year for supply chains and businesses trading across the continent.

When connectivity is deployed as a conscious, intelligent strategy, it underpins transformative capabilities: autonomous failover, self-healing networks, predictive maintenance and AI-directed workflows.

These are no longer futuristic concepts. They are capabilities set to reshape what’s possible in logistics, utilities, security, agriculture and manufacturing in Africa, setting new benchmarks for modern business driven by a robust, strategic connectivity approach.