Connectivity governance must be part of every AI strategy

Simone Santana, managing director and founder of Solid8 Technologies and AlgoSec regional sales director – Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) models and autonomous agents are no longer confined to isolated experiments. Increasingly, AI is becoming embedded in the core of enterprise operations, across the board.

They are being connected to databases, business applications, cloud platforms, internal APIs, software development environments and third-party services.

The result certainly is a yield of significant business value, but it should also be noted that it introduces a growing security concern, in the shape of: what happens when an AI system has access to more of the organisation than it needs?

It’s important to understand that the risk is not simply that an AI model may produce an incorrect response. The bigger picture is that an AI application, agent or connected tool could be manipulated, compromised or misconfigured, allowing it to access sensitive systems, expose data or initiate unintended actions.

As AI becomes more capable and autonomous, businesses must consider not only what their models can do, but also where they can connect.

AI agents become privileged enterprise applications

Many companies are deploying AI services that interact with sensitive information and critical infrastructure. These systems may retrieve customer records, query financial databases, generate code, initiate workflows or connect to external services.

In practical terms, AI agents are becoming another class of privileged applications within the enterprise. However, traditional applications generally have well-defined network requirements, ownership structures and approval processes.

Access should be visible, justified and limited to what is necessary.

But AI environments often develop much quicker, with new models, tools, plugins and integrations being introduced within days, sometimes without a complete understanding of the connectivity they require.

The result can be overly broad access, unrestricted outbound connectivity and unnecessary exposure between AI workloads and sensitive business systems.

If an AI agent is compromised through prompt injection, malicious content, or a vulnerable third-party integration, excessive connectivity increases the potential impact.

The issue is not that the model has breached the network independently; on the contrary, it is that it may already have been granted access to systems it should never have been able to reach.

Containing risk through connectivity governance

It is important for business leaders to understand that their organisation needs a clear view of every system their AI workloads can communicate with, including internal applications, databases, cloud services, development platforms and third-party APIs.

If they are to have a secure AI strategy in place, it must include strong connectivity governance. They must also determine whether each connection is necessary, and implement appropriate restrictions aligned with their intended business purpose.

AI may be changing the way businesses operate, but the fundamental security principle remains the same: access should be visible, justified and limited to what is necessary.

For AI environments, this means security and infrastructure teams can map the dependencies of an AI application, assess the risks associated with proposed connections and enforce least-privilege access.

Instead of allowing an AI service to connect broadly to an internal network and the internet, organisations can restrict access to the specific applications, services, ports and destinations required.

This limits the potential blast radius if an AI workload behaves unexpectedly or is compromised.

Protecting connections to third-parties

What should really keep every business exec awake at night is the thought that malicious plugins can encounter malicious instructions through a third-party source.

The danger is not simply that an AI agent can read malicious instructions. The danger arises when those instructions can influence an agent that has been granted access to powerful tools, credentials or enterprise systems.

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project identifies ‘excessive agency’ as a key risk in LLM applications, particularly where systems are given unnecessary functionality, permissions or autonomy.

Many AI solutions rely on external model providers, software-as-a-service platforms, plugins, data sources and APIs. These dependencies can create valuable capabilities, but they also extend the organisation’s attack surface.

The next phase of AI security cannot be limited to securing the model itself. Organisations also need to govern the environment around the model: its identity, permissions, tools, APIs, applications and network connections.

The principle is simple: an AI agent should be able to reach only what it needs to perform its intended function, and security teams should be able to see, justify and continuously validate those connections.

AI may be changing how applications operate. It does not change the fundamental security principle of least privilege. It makes enforcing it more important.