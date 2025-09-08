Consortium buys SA digital tax assistant TaxTim

Evan Robinson, technical co-founder and now head of product at TaxTim.

TaxTim, a South African-based digital tax assistant, has been acquired by a private consortium, led by Twofold Capital, for an undisclosed amount.

The consortium, which includes Stellenbosch-based technology group Octoco, provided a successful exit for TaxTim’s non-operational shareholders and a partial exit for co-founder Evan Robinson, who will remain involved in the business and continue to lead product strategy.

Since 2011, TaxTim has helped hundreds of thousands of South Africans file every year, processing over R700 million in tax refunds for its users to date, it says.

Integrated with SARS e-filing, the platform guides users through a step-by-step process that asks users plain-language questions about income and expenses, then prepares and submits their tax returns.

In addition to its filing service, TaxTim is a source of tax education content, helping South Africans navigate their tax obligations.

The business has secured long-standing partnerships with top financial services brands, including Momentum, FNB eBucks, Sanlam Reality and Old Mutual Rewards, and, as of last week, Capitec Live Better.

According to the company, these partnerships are a testament to TaxTim’s credibility, scalability and customer value proposition.

Ed du Plessis, director of Twofold Capital, says: “TaxTim has built a trusted brand, a loyal user base and a track record of solving real customer problems in a market where simplicity and trust matter most.

“We see significant potential to enhance the core product and expand into adjacent services, which is why we’re especially excited to have the Octoco team on board. With advances in AI, there’s a real opportunity to make the tax experience even more personalised, automated and accessible.”

Evan Robinson, technical co-founder and now head of product at TaxTim, says: “I’m excited to see how the business will grow with this new injection of energy, expertise and capital.

“It’s an honour to continue our original mission — making tax easy and accessible for all South Africans. I’m confident that with the support of Twofold and Octoco, we can build on what we’ve started and take TaxTim to the next level.”

The acquisition marks the latest investment by Twofold Capital, a permanent capital investment company that brings together long-term capital and entrepreneurial operators to support high-potential businesses.

It notes that the inclusion of Octoco in the consortium highlights the strength of the partnership, combining not only capital but also deep technology, product and operational expertise to accelerate growth.