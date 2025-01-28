Construction commences on R6bn Juwi solar projects

Richard Doyle, managing director of Juwi South Africa.

Juwi Renewable Energies today announced it will begin construction on three private solar projects in 2025.

Representing investments of over R6 billion and totalling 340 megawatts (MW) of capacity, Juwi says the projects will make a “major contribution” to South Africa’s clean energy transition, while serving key players in the mining, data centre and energy sectors, including Glencore, Teraco, Sasol and Air Liquide.

According to the firm, the projects will generate over one million megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, enough to power 200 000 South African households, and offset nearly one million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

It adds that these projects will create over 2 000 jobs during construction, while contributing around 5% to the country’s total solar PV capacity.

Juwi’s investment comes as aSouth African organisations and households increasingly tap into renewable energy sources after years of load-shedding implemented by power utility Eskom.

South Africa has faced significant power shortages due to the aging infrastructure of its state-owned utility and an overreliance on coal-fired power plants. This has led to load-shedding, creating urgency for alternative energy solutions.

Eskom has since suspended load-shedding for over 300 days since March last year, but investments in alternative energy sources still continue in South Africa.

The country is actively developing its renewable energy sector as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address energy shortages.

South Africa has also pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement.

The projects include:

A 120MW solar PV facility for Teraco Data Centres, Africa’s largest data centre company, supplying multiple locations via wheeling innovation from a generation site in the Free State.

A 120MW solar PV facility for Sasol and Air Liquide, in partnership with independent power producers (IPPs) TotalEnergies, Mulilo and Reatile Group.

A 100MW solar PV facility for Glencore Mine, providing clean energy to its ferrochrome smelters, in partnership with Pele Green Energy.

“These projects underscore the critical role of private sector leadership in driving South Africa’s energy transition,” says Richard Doyle, MD of Juwi Renewable Energies.

“As one of the pioneers of the country’s renewable energy sector, Juwi is proud to partner with energy-intensive industries and IPPs to deliver innovative projects that enhance energy resilience, reduce emissions and accelerate progress toward net zero. These projects reflect our commitment to building a sustainable energy future for South Africa.”

In a statement, Juwi says the start of 2025 has marked significant progress for SA’s energy sector, with the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act coming into force and Bid Window 7 projects announced under government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

It notes these reforms are essential as the latest Integrated Resource Plan analysis, released in November 2024, targets 26GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030, requiring an average deployment of 6GW of wind and solar annually.

“Achieving South Africa’s renewable energy and greenhouse gas reduction targets demands urgent and decisive action from the country’s most energy-intensive sectors,” says Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA).

“Private sector investments are essential, especially considering our heavy reliance on coal and the carbon-intensive nature of our economy. These projects not only accelerate our transition to clean energy, but also highlight innovative business models and solutions, while strengthening the resilience and global competitiveness of our industry.

“We are excited that Juwi, one of SAPVIA’s long-standing members, will play a pivotal role in delivering these transformative projects, further establishing solar PV as a key technology in securing South Africa’s energy future.”

Juwi also operates and maintains nine large renewable energy projects in Africa, totalling 574MW, which generate nearly one million megawatt-hours of electricity annually.