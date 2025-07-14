Consumer Food Trends 2025, statistics and data analysed by FindMy

There has been a dynamic shift in the food scene.

As South Africa’s dining culture evolves in 2025, insights from FindMy.co.za highlight a noticeable dynamic shift in the food scene. Drawing from over half a million user interactions between January and June, which uncovers the cuisines, restaurants and sweet treats shaping South Africa’s dining landscape, the data points to a surge in health-conscious choices, global flavour trends and innovative desserts. These shifts reflect not just changing tastes, but also how weather and regions influence where South Africans eat.

A clear shift towards health-conscious eating is evident, with 41% of users searching for plant-based or vegetarian options. This trend is pronounced in the Western Cape, where a warm, dry autumn led to a preference for lighter meals and fresh ingredients. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, farm-to-table queries jumped by 28%, highlighting a broader demand for sustainability and transparency in food sourcing.

Modern fusion and international cuisines are more popular than ever, with 35% of users exploring Asian and Mediterranean options, with Tang and Ethos in Gauteng offering sushi, mezze and dumplings that appeal to diners seeking variety and sophistication. Cape Malay cuisine holds 14% of user interest, standing out with bobotie and bredie is Bo-Kaap Kombuis.

FindMy’s mood-matching and weather-adaptive recommendations are gaining traction, with 25% of users seeking personalised suggestions that match their cravings and the day’s forecast. Durban’s bunny chow and Cape Town’s gatsby sandwich saw a 22% spike in searches during the region’s cool, rainy weeks.

Traditional South African cuisine remains the most popular, capturing 29% of user interest. Restaurants like Moyo and The Grillhouse in Gauteng are favourites for their signature dishes such as boerewors and bobotie. Modern fusion follows closely, with 23% interest, with FYN and La Colombe in the Western Cape, Artistry in Gauteng, leading with innovative tasting menus that blend local and international influences.

When it comes to meal occasions, breakfast hotspots like Tashas Rosebank and Cafe Billi Bi in Johannesburg are top choices, favoured for their health-focused and classic options. Salvation Cafe’s international menu sees a spike in visits during colder mornings. Lupa Osteria is a standout addition to South Africa’s lunch scene, earning its place alongside favourites like FYN in Cape Town and The Grillhouse in Johannesburg. Known for its authentic, home-style Italian cuisine, Lupa Osteria has become a go-to lunch spot for a satisfying midday meal, especially during the work week.

Johannesburg’s dinner scene is diverse, offering everything from fine dining to vibrant fusion experiences. Two additional spots stand out for dinners in the city. Café del Sol, renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine and warm, welcoming atmosphere, offers a refined yet approachable dining experience. For those craving bold flavours and a lively vibe, Salsa Mexican Grill brings a fresh take on Mexican fusion cuisine with customisable meals.

Classic South African desserts like peppermint crisp and milk tart continue to dominate, making up 38% of dessert-related searches. However, bento cakes have emerged as a breakout trend, with Benitas leading the category. Their minimalist, Instagram-ready cakes saw a 47% surge in orders in June, especially for birthdays and celebrations. Gelato La Cremosa in Johannesburg and Off the Gluten Path in Cape Town are favourites for artisanal gelato and gluten-free treats.

New entrants like Orum Restaurant in Johannesburg and Salsify at the Roundhouse in Cape Town have seen a 30% rise in searches recently. Gauteng leads in breakfast and grillhouse searches, while the Western Cape dominates fine dining and dessert trends.

FindMy’s 2025 data reflects a nation hungry for both tradition and innovation. As plant-based eating, global flavours and Instagrammable desserts like Benitas' bento cakes take centre stage, consumers are savvier, more adventurous and driven by both the weather and a desire for memorable experiences.