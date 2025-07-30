Consumer services trends 2025: Statistics, data analysed by FindMy

South Africans want trusted services fast. (Image: FindMy)

Introduction

2025 is all about speed, trust and a price tag you can stomach. FindMy’s search logs say consumer service queries jumped 162% over the past year, and five categories are hogging the clicks: Beauty and hair, nail bars, health and wellness, courier and delivery services, and insurance services. Now, let’s dig into the numbers.

Hair and beauty

South Africa’s hair care market is worth roughly R9.1 billion in 2025 and should top R13.9 billion by 2034, cruising at a steady 5% CAGR. Natural oils like marula, rooibos and baobab aren’t niche anymore, they are table stakes. Twenty-one percent of all local e-commerce spend already sits in health-and-beauty baskets, and most appointments land via apps or social media.

Nail bars

TikTok trends don’t wait. Region-wide research pegs the LAMEA nail salon scene at 10.6% CAGR through 2030. On the ground, franchising tells the real story: Sorbet will hand you a 60 m² nail bar for about R1 million, while upmarket chains push past R1.7 million. FindMy page views for “chrome nails today” climbed 140% in six months, proof that weekly colour drops beat monthly promos.

Health and wellness

Corporate wellness alone pulled in R8.6 billion and should cross R10.6 billion by 2030. Consumers are blending gym memberships with tele-consults and rooibos-infused retreats. Retail analysts note that sustainable packaging and cruelty-free logos are now purchase triggers rather than nice-to-haves. Expect DNA-based diet plans to shift from “elite perk” to mall-kiosk upsell within two years.

Courier and delivery services

The courier express parcel market stands at R4.1 billion in 2025 and is racing toward R5.9 billion by 2030, at 7% CAGR. Electric vans are no longer PR fluff; Woolworths has them zipping around Gauteng and FedEx is following suit. Reuters adds that Takealot’s Mr D is morphing into an “anything-now” marketplace to fend off Amazon and Sixty60. FindMy click-throughs on same-day couriers? Up 188% in Gauteng alone.

Insurance services

Insurance services still wear the crown. GlobalData places life insurance premiums at roughly R614.7 billion in 2023, while general insurance tacks on another R153.5 billion. That’s more than 9% of South Africa’s GDP – highest on the continent and third globally for penetration. Milliman’s June 2025 forum flagged cyber-risk cover and AI-driven underwriting as this year’s knife-edge differentiators.

Consumers are listening: micro-policy quote requests on FindMy spiked 120% after January’s hail-storm blackouts.

Subscription momentum

Look closely and you’ll notice a single thread weaving through every category we’ve covered: recurring revenue. South Africa already counts 7.2 million active subscriptions, with nearly half of all households enrolled in at least one plan. It’s not just streaming and meal kits. The local subscription box market sits at about R4.9 billion and could surge past R22 billion by 2033, growing 16% a year.

That steady, automatic billing cycle gives hair and beauty salons cashflow predictability for monthly blow dry bundles, lets nail bars pre-order chrome powders with zero wastage, and funds health and wellness apps that personalise micronutrient packs. Courier and delivery services ride the same wave by offering “delivery passes”, while insurance services flirt with on-demand micro-policies that renew every 30 days. When you add it up, subscriptions aren’t a side hustle, they’re becoming the default way South Africans pay for convenience.

Conclusion

Across every segment the theme is clear: South Africans want trusted services, but they want them faster, greener and tuned to their exact needs. Hair and beauty players must talk sustainability as loudly as style. Nail bars should run trend-of-the-week menus, not seasonal ones. Health and wellness brands win by mixing tech with indigenous know-how. Couriers can’t dodge electric fleets or live tracking any longer. And insurers that package bite-sized, app-based cover will win the scroll. The rand sums don’t lie, 2025 belongs to whoever keeps the customer’s life moving without friction.