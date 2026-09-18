Core introduces new AI-powered Microsoft Surface devices in SA

(Picture: Supplied)

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how people create content, analyse information and make decisions. As AI capabilities become embedded across everyday business applications, the role of the PC is evolving from a productivity tool into an intelligent endpoint capable of running advanced AI workloads directly on the device.

Core unveiled the new Microsoft Surface Pro for Business and Surface Laptop for Business in South Africa on 8 September 2026, bringing a new generation of AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon processors to local organisations. Designed to accelerate AI workloads directly on the device through dedicated neural processing units (NPUs), the new Surface portfolio represents the next evolution of intelligent business computing.

AI built into the device

At the heart of both devices is a next-generation computing architecture designed specifically for artificial intelligence. Alongside the CPU and GPU, each device includes a dedicated NPU capable of accelerating supported AI workloads directly on the PC.

As organisations begin adopting AI at scale, the ability to process selected AI tasks locally is becoming increasingly important. Running compatible workloads on the NPU can improve responsiveness, reduce latency, optimise power consumption and help free up CPU resources for other applications.

This capability enables a growing range of intelligent experiences across Windows, Microsoft 365 and supported business applications. Users can access AI-powered writing assistance, live captions, real-time translation, meeting transcription and advanced search capabilities that allow files to be found using natural language descriptions rather than exact file names.

Features such as 'Click to Do' use contextual AI to identify information displayed on screen and suggest relevant actions, helping users analyse content, summarise information and improve productivity without constantly switching between applications.

Rather than relying exclusively on cloud computing, Surface devices support a hybrid AI model that enables organisations to balance local AI processing with cloud-based intelligence. Surface uses a hybrid AI model: some features run locally, while others require an internet connection, compatible hardware or a Microsoft 365 subscription. Availability varies by device, configuration and region.

(Picture: Supplied)

Built for the AI PC era

The introduction of NPUs marks one of the most significant shifts in personal computing in decades. As AI becomes integrated into everyday workflows, device performance is increasingly measured not only by processor speed and battery life, but also by the ability to run AI workloads efficiently and consistently throughout the working day.

The 13-inch Surface Pro for Business delivers that capability in Microsoft's iconic 2-in-1 design, combining laptop productivity with tablet flexibility. Optimised for touch, digital ink and voice interactions, it provides a versatile platform for AI-enhanced productivity and content creation.

The Surface Laptop for Business, available in both 13.8-inch and 15-inch models, provides a traditional laptop experience designed for sustained performance and intelligent workflows. Its 3:2 display ratio offers additional screen space for productivity applications, while precision haptic feedback creates a more responsive interaction with Windows and AI-powered applications.

Battery life remains a key advantage for mobile AI computing. Microsoft reports up to 23 hours of battery life on Surface Laptop for Business and up to 17 hours on Surface Pro for Business based on local video playback tests. Actual battery life varies according to configuration, settings, usage patterns and network conditions.

Enterprise security for intelligent computing

As AI becomes increasingly embedded into business operations, security and device management remain critical priorities.

Every Surface for Business device ships as a Secured-core PC, delivering protection across hardware, firmware and Windows 11 Pro. Organisations can manage deployments, policies and device life cycles through Microsoft Intune, Windows Autopilot and the Surface Management Portal.

Selected Surface Laptop configurations also include an integrated privacy screen that narrows the viewing angle to help safeguard sensitive business information in open workspaces and public environments.

"AI is reshaping the expectations businesses have of modern computing," says John Press, Microsoft Surface Business Unit Head at Core. "The latest Surface for Business devices are designed for this new era, combining dedicated AI acceleration, intelligent Windows experiences and enterprise-grade security in a premium device platform. Organisations are looking beyond traditional PC performance and evaluating how effectively devices can support AI workloads both today and in the future."

Designed for longevity and sustainability

The new Surface for Business portfolio has also been engineered with long-term use in mind.

The 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop for Business and the 13-inch Surface Pro for Business incorporate 100% recycled aluminium alloy in specified enclosure components, supporting Microsoft's ongoing sustainability objectives.

The devices are Energy Star certified, with Microsoft reporting efficiency levels that exceed programme requirements by at least 45%, depending on configuration.

Core is the sole distributor of Microsoft Surface devices in South Africa.