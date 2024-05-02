Cost-effective managed POE switches for enhanced home office, SME networks available from Duxbury Networking

Duxbury's managed POE switches bring enterprise-grade features to the table.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has confirmed the availability of its versatile range of Managed Layer 2 Power over Ethernet (POE) switches. These affordable switches are designed to meet the increasing demands for dependable and versatile network solutions and are tailored for both home office set-ups and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to provide easier manageability, security and quality of service (QOS).

The line-up features the following models:

DUX1510P: 10 port (8-port POE+ gigabit Ports x 2 Gig SFP ports)

DUX2516PA: 16 port (16-port POE+ gigabit Ports x 2 Gig SFP ports)

DUX2524P: 26 port (24-port POE+ gigabit Ports x 2 Gig SFP ports)

DUX2528P: 28 port (24-port POE+ gigabit Ports x 4GE/4 SFP)

DUX2528F: 28 port (16-port RJ45 and 12-port SFP ports)

Each switch is equipped with Layer 2 features that streamline manageability for users to enable simpler set-up and maintenance. Basic security protocols are in place to protect sensitive data, while QOS functionality ensures that critical business applications receive the bandwidth they require to operate smoothly.

“South African companies have adopted hybrid working, reliability and security as the cornerstones of a productive home office. Duxbury's managed POE switches bring enterprise-grade features to the table, making professional-level networking accessible to everyone at a fraction of the cost,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “Their power management capabilities are not just smart, but also kind to the bottom line and the environment. We stand by the versatility and affordability of our products, which are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, ensuring that our clients are investing in a solution they can depend on for years to come.”

The series boasts POE port configuration and scheduling capabilities, granting users full control over their energy consumption and operational efficiency. These switches support both IEEE 802.3af and IEEE 802.3at standards. This ensures they can supply power to a range of devices, including access points, IP cameras and VOIP phones, through a single ethernet cable.

Adopting the IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet standard, Duxbury’s switches are also part of the green ethernet movement, ensuring energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint for eco-conscious businesses.

“These switches reflect our commitment to providing local companies with the means to deliver continuous connectivity and enhance their operational efficiency,” says Van Schalkwyk.

The Duxbury Managed Layer 2 POE switches also form part of the company’s recently introduced sustainable packaging initiative. This sees eco-friendly seeds shipped for free inside Duxbury products between 1 May and 31 July this year.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.