Could your signature be an expensive risk?

The world’s most expensive signature belonged to George Washington, when Christies reported that his annotated copy of the US Constitution was auctioned for just under $10 million in 2012. Costly signatures are relevant to South African organisations in 2025, if for somewhat different reasons. A legitimate, trusted signature is essential to doing business, helping to mitigate legal, operational, financial and reputational risks. This is why digital signatures have become an essential part of any organisation’s security measures – and why they should be part of yours.

How digital signatures work

Platforms like SigningHub use public key infrastructure (PKI) to ensure that only the authenticated owner of a private key can sign documents. This prevents unauthorised alterations and impersonation, because any changes after signing invalidate the signature. Regulations like eIDAS in the EU and the ECT Act in South Africa have given digital signatures legal equivalence to handwritten signatures, while the drive for adoption of global standards aims to make digital signatures legally enforceable across borders. Compliance with global and regional standards ensures that digitally signed documents are legally enforceable. This reduces the risk of disputes over document authenticity and having to go down the costly route of litigation.

Digital signatures and cost savings

Digital signatures can save organisations money in other ways. SigningHub and other platforms now feature APIs and integration with business applications like Salesforce and SharePoint. Improved scalability makes it easy for organisations of all sizes to adopt digital signatures, which reduces the learning curve for employees.

Thanks to cloud solutions and digital signatures, documents can now be signed anywhere, on any device, speeding up turnaround times and eliminating costs associated with paper, printing and courier services. This also removes much of the admin headache for customers and clients, which leads to better experiences and greater loyalty.

Some sectors in particular stand to benefit from the adoption of digital signatures. These include:

E-commerce

Digital signatures can be embedded directly into e-commerce platforms – vital in a sector where competition is fierce and carts can be abandoned at the first sign of friction in the customer journey. The more efficient the experience, the happier the shopper, and the greater the likelihood that they’ll return.

Government and public sector

Government and public sector inefficiency in South Africa is an ongoing source of frustration. Solutions like SigningHub are able to digitise workflows involving high-security documents, reducing delays in cross-border agreements. Digital signatures enable secure and efficient handling of sensitive documents such as agreements, draft legislation and identity documents, improving transparency and accountability.

Healthcare and finance

Digital signatures are especially useful in highly regulated industries notorious for high volumes of paperwork. Instead of requiring patients and medical aid members to fill in multiple forms by hand, hospitals and healthcare providers can use digital signatures as evidence of consent, enabling remote approvals while remaining compliant with health data protection laws. Financial institutions are able to speed up loan approval and insurance claim processes using secure digital signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, accelerating transaction timelines and improving customer satisfaction.

The cost of not going digital

Given the multiple benefits of adopting digital signatures, it’s little wonder that the digital signature industry is projected to reach $118.88 billion in value by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. If the founding fathers who signed the US Constitution were around in 2025, there are some developments that might surprise them. But swapping a pen and ink for the security and trust of a digital signature is something that would make perfect sense.

Learn more about Altron solutions for your business: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0h7g6l0