Counteracting the growing threat of deepfake-enabled identity fraud

Yunus Scheepers, group divisional manager for cyber security operations at BUI.

Cyber security experts warn that deepfake-enabled identity threats are increasing rapidly, placing growing pressure on organisations across the private and public sectors. To effectively counter these risks, stakeholders must prioritise collaboration, awareness and the adoption of appropriate technologies to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraudsters.

This is according to global technology consultancy and cloud solutions provider BUI, which has confirmed its sponsorship of, and participation in, the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, taking place on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Yunus Scheepers, group divisional manager for cyber security operations at BUI, is among a line-up of expert presenters scheduled to speak on 2 June. His presentation will explore the theme: “How are deepfake-enabled identity threats being used, and how can we counteract their disruptive influence?”

During his session, Scheepers will address key questions, including:

How are deepfakes being used in cyber attacks and social engineering campaigns, and which industries or spheres of public life are most at risk?

What can government and the private sector do to educate society on identifying deepfakes and resisting emotionally compelling but false information?

Technology professionals continue to urge heightened vigilance and awareness within companies, particularly as Africa remains an attractive target for fraudsters. This is due to the continent’s well-developed digital payments and fintech ecosystems, combined with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across multiple industries.

The rise of deepfake fraud is widely regarded as one of the most significant trends expected to shape Africa’s cyber security landscape in 2026. Experts have also highlighted how dark web marketplaces are lowering the barrier to entry, enabling individuals with relatively basic IT skills to access tools and expertise used to target both consumers and businesses.

However, Scheepers cautions that this challenge cannot be solved through technology alone.

“I don't believe any company in the world can say it is fully prepared for deepfake attacks unless every single person in the organisation can recognise these deceptions every time. That's the problem – the attack vector isn't a system or a piece of IT hardware; it's your people, and people make mistakes. Even the most well-trained individual can have a bad day.

"And even if you've embraced zero trust and put safety nets in place for every process – which is rare – you've almost certainly accepted a degree of risk. Not doing so would make running your business untenably cumbersome. So, the impact will never be zero, and the extent will depend on what you're prepared, or can afford, to do.”

BUI believes there is a compelling case for increased collaboration across all stakeholders to improve resilience against deepfake-enabled threats.

The company continues to leverage its geographic footprint – with offices in SA, East Africa, the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada and the US – alongside its expertise in Microsoft’s cloud portfolio to help strengthen cyber security and digital resilience across both developed and emerging markets.