Creality launches Ender-3 V3 Plus 3D printer with advanced capabilities

Continuing its focus on innovation and excellence, 3D printer manufacturer Creality has launched Ender-3 V3 Plus, with bigger CoreXZ, promising unprecedented speed and performance.

Creality's Ender-3 also includes the entry-level Ender-3 V3 SE and the feature-rich Ender-3 V3 KE. With a keen eye on user feedback and market demands, each iteration in the series is meeting the diverse needs of users worldwide.

The new Ender-3 V3 Plus, a step-up in size from the Ender-3 V3, builds on the success of its predecessors to deliver next-level features and unparalleled value to the 3D printing community.

Enhanced CoreXZ structure

At the heart of the Ender-3 V3 Plus lies an upgraded CoreXZ structure, delivering a larger printing area of 300mm x 300mm x 330mm. The CoreXZ structure of the V3 has garnered universal acclaim with the launch of the Ender-3 V3.

Unlike traditional Cartesian 3D printing systems, it boasts lighter moving parts, ensuring faster print speeds without sacrificing quality. Its simplified design enhances reliability and maintenance ease. With smoother movement and finer details, CoreXZ delivers superior print quality, making it a top choice for 3D printing enthusiasts.

Building on the success of its predecessors, the V3 Plus ensures stability, precision and reliability in every print.

Balance of speed and quality

Equipped with CoreXZ and dual motors on the Y axis, this printer achieves print speeds of up to 600mm/s without compromising print quality, thanks to the dual diagonal rods. It delivers exceptional results for prototypes, functional parts or artistic creations, capturing every detail with accuracy.

Next-generation extrusion system

Featuring a powerful 60W hot-end and a low-maintenance, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle integrated with heat-break, this printer offers reliable performance and easy maintenance, eliminating clogs and filament jams with the V3 Plus's advanced extrusion system.

Superior workmanship

Crafted with precision using premium materials, the Ender-3 V3 Plus combines durability with aesthetics. Thanks to its metal frame constructed from integrated die-cast aluminium alloy pieces, Ender-3 V3 Plus boasts a solid, stable and durable structure, making a reliable workhorse for all your printing needs.

Versatile filament compatibility

The V3 Plus supports a wide range of filaments, including PLA, TPU, ABS, PETG and PLA-CF. This compatibility allows for versatile 3D printing applications for hobbyists, educators and professionals.

Powerful cooling system

The V3 Plus has an advanced cooling system with dual high-speed fans to maintain optimal printing conditions.

This prevents overheating and warping, ensuring prints have crisp details and smooth surfaces.

It delivers consistent results for both intricate models and large-scale prototypes.

Intelligent user experience

Designed for ease of use, the Ender-3 V3 Plus features automatic bed levelling, intelligent vibration optimisation, automatic Z-axis compensation and one-touch self-test.

With intuitive controls and advanced features, the V3 Plus offers a seamless printing experience for creators of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced users.

Flagship features

Equipped with a dual-core 1.2GHz CPU and 8GB of onboard storage, this printer offers a seamless printing experience. The 4.3-inch IPS touchscreen provides intuitive control, giving users access to a wide range of settings and options.

User benefits

The Ender-3 V3 Plus is a powerful tool for creators in 3D printing.

It offers value and versatility for hobbyists and professionals alike. It is suitable for printing prototypes, functional parts and artistic creations with precision.

