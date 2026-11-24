Marius Coetzee, CEO of Ideco Biometrics.

A recent survey by Ideco looked into how compliance , fraud and risk professionals view compliance processes. We found that compliance is universally seen as necessary, but very onerous.

Organisations are spending huge amounts of money on compliance, with entire departments tasked with mitigating risk and managing compliance. For most, it's a grudge purchase and a massive burden, with the only perceived benefit being a reduced risk of being fined.

To remain compliant with POPIA, GDPR and FICA, know your customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering regulations, many organisations run through tick boxes and process huge amounts of paperwork: they're verifying information, checking documentation, obtaining signatures, and doing it all over again as requirements, or customer details, change.

Audits are another challenge, requiring the administrators to collate the necessary documentation and reconstruct the proof that they have complied with all regulatory requirements.

For customers, KYC processes can be equally frustrating and complex, often involving tedious verification processes and paperwork.

The technology complexity challenge

Technology can alleviate some of this burden, but it can also add a number of new challenges to compliance.

Disparate, disconnected systems throughout KYC workflows can add complexity to processes and enormous licensing or transaction fees. Managing these multiple interdependent systems make audits even more challenging.

With the right technologies and a cohesive identity infrastructure in place, compliance can be simplified and streamlined.

Additionally, non-compliant technology that processes biometric data offshore could actually increase risk. Many South African organisations neglect to check that their identity management partners process data locally and hold the appropriate NIST or iBETA certifications.

With the right technologies and a cohesive identity infrastructure in place, compliance can be simplified and streamlined, turning it from a cost centre into a strategic business asset that drives operational efficiency and improves customer experience.

The ideal is an automated biometric identification engine as the foundational layer, with an intelligent workflow engine that interfaces with all the different business systems within the organisation.

Creating an intelligent identity infrastructure layer within the organisation enables continuous identity-based decision-making around customers, which can also be extended to employees, visitors, partners, suppliers or subcontractors.

It enables faster onboarding and improved fraud mitigation, allowing companies to instantly verify the identity of every person who walks into their premises, or with whom they transact.

A typical automated biometric identification system allows businesses to connect video feeds from their surveillance system to put a name to every known person the system records. If a customer is on a VIP list, they can use the workflow engine to facilitate a better experience for them.

If a new customer arrives, they can be directed to another queue for onboarding, or if a person is on a watch list and approaching an ATM, the organisation can temporarily disable that ATM and notify security.

Intelligent identity infrastructure allows for effective decision-making right down to the per-transaction level. For example, every time a loyalty cardholder buys something, the business can verify in real-time whether that customer is the holder of that loyalty account, both in store or across digital channels.

In healthcare, the technology could support first responders at an incident, by instantly identifying medical aid members.

Another example is in the mining environment, where it can pick up unknown faces among groups of workers going underground for a shift, allowing management to take action against people who are in areas where they're not supposed to be.

The benefits extend beyond KYC, however. There are multiple use cases for internal security and human resource management too. For instance, when all employees are enrolled on the identity infrastructure, offboarding is simplified.

The moment a person resigns, they can be moved into a different category on the database so that they no longer have access to the premises, or its systems. If an employee is not on the premises, anyone attempting to log on to their desktops at the office will be blocked from doing so.

The objective of compliance should not be to collect as much information as possible, but rather to establish measurable, demonstrable and sustainable assurance. When compliance is done correctly, it enables organisations to operate with confidence.

KYC should therefore be the starting point of an infrastructure layer that enables identity-based decision-making at every touch point within the organisation.

When the need for compliance produces this foundational layer of trusted identities plus using an automated biometric identification system, organisations enjoy many more benefits than just the assurance they are compliant and better prepared for audits.

They can actually become more efficient and competitive by reducing administration, risk and operating costs, improving operations and enhancing the overall customer experience.