Creating hope through IOT: Educating our youth, one centre at a time

In a remarkable display of dedication and collaboration, SCARA (Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association) and Macrocomm Group, which positions itself as a leading IOT technology solutions provider in South Africa, have achieved a significant milestone in their pursuit of community development. Their joint efforts have successfully secured a land donation from the Department of Human Settlements (KZN) for the development of a Centre of Hope in Shallcross. This marks the beginning of a transformative journey to uplift the community, particularly focusing on underprivileged youth through technological education and training. With a population characterised by a mix of cultures, backgrounds and economic statuses, the community faces its share of social and economic disparities.

Macrocomm's involvement in this initiative showcases its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. By pledging to match the financial support provided by the Department of Human Settlements, Macrocomm sets a commendable precedent for other technology companies to follow suit. This collaboration underscores the power of the private sector in contributing to positive social change and fostering a sense of responsibility towards the communities in which they operate.

At the heart of the initiative lies the vision to establish a transformative hub that focuses on technological education and training. The Centre of Hope aims to be a catalyst for change by providing underprivileged youth in Shallcross with access to cutting-edge technology and valuable skills. Beneficiaries of planned programmes at the Centre of Hope will be taught how to apply themselves in IT, coding and development as well as other skills aligned to the fourth industrial revolution.

The ever-growing internet of things (IOT) sector calls for more skills in the IT and technology research and development field. Each learner that exits the Centre of Hope programme will be equipped to enter the IOT sector and provide critical support and insight into the development of new technologies aimed at improving the lives of the people in their immediate vicinity and the global community.

“We are excited to roll out this project,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group, “and we have spent years building up to this point.” Indeed, Macrocomm has worked hard in laying the groundwork for the Centre of Hope. Operating from one of the poorest townships in Durban, Macrocomm took Project Liberate under its wing; it is a non-profit organisation that aims to equip learners aged between 14 and 18 with skills in coding and robotics. The ground-breaking project was launched in 2019 with Macrocomm as the sole funder. Over the years, Macrocomm has supported Project Liberate through the provision of programme facilitators, operating funds, laptops and accessories – enabling enrolled students to fully immerse themselves in the world of robotics and coding. In June 2022, Macrocomm and Project Liberate launched a second robotics and coding centre in Bayview, Durban.

“Our plan is to extend this programme to all underprivileged areas across South Africa and the donation of a composite title deed for 3 600 square metres of land by the KZN provincial Department of Human Settlements is a great start towards ensuring that we influence positive change in the lives of children across the country,” says Moodley.

Through Macrocomm's financial support and the Department of Human Settlements' commitment, this initiative sets a promising example for other technology companies to join forces in support of this noble cause.