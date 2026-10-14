Creating tomorrow through education in Gauteng

Leaders and project stakeholders from the Gauteng Department of Education and Mint Group during the GDE Online Admissions programme, helping create greater access to educational opportunities through digital innovation.

As the Gauteng Department of Education's 2027 online admissions application period concludes, Mint Group is reflecting on the power of digital innovation to strengthen public services and improve access to education for citizens across Gauteng.

For thousands of parents and guardians, applying for a Grade 1 or Grade 8 school placement is one of the most important milestones in a child's educational journey. Behind the scenes, it also represents one of the largest citizen-facing digital services in South Africa, connecting families, schools and government through a single platform designed to make the admissions process more accessible, transparent and efficient. The Gauteng Department of Education's online admissions system has become a critical service supporting hundreds of thousands of families each year and has achieved high learner placement outcomes over more than a decade of operation.

As the technology partner responsible for helping enhance, support and maintain the platform, Mint Group has worked alongside the Gauteng Department of Education to ensure the system can continue to meet the growing needs of learners, parents and schools across the province.

The 2027 admissions cycle showed the increasing importance of digital public services at scale. Publicly reported figures showed that more than 210,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications were submitted within the first hours of the application period opening, highlighting both the demand placed on the platform and the importance of reliable digital infrastructure in supporting essential government services.

"Technology has its greatest impact when it improves everyday experiences and creates meaningful opportunities for people," said Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group.

"Access to quality education starts long before a learner enters a classroom. It begins with ensuring families can engage confidently with the systems that help secure those opportunities. We are proud to play a role in supporting a platform that helps connect learners to schools and contributes to a more accessible and responsive education system."

The Gauteng Department of Education's admissions platform forms part of a broader vision to use technology to improve service delivery and planning. By digitising what was once a heavily manual process, the platform helps provide greater transparency for parents, supports more effective administration and enables data-driven planning to help manage growing learner demand across the province. The department's vision is to ensure every learner feels valued and inspired within an innovative education system while promoting equitable access to quality education.

For Mint Group, the admissions platform reinforces the company's purpose of creating tomorrow through technology that delivers measurable societal impact. While digital transformation is often discussed in terms of systems and infrastructure, the true value lies in the outcomes it enables for individuals, families and communities.

Across South Africa, public institutions face increasing pressure to deliver quality services to growing populations while operating in complex environments. Successful digital platforms demonstrate how technology can help government meet these challenges while improving citizen experiences and strengthening public trust.

The admissions platform is one example of how collaboration between government and technology partners can improve everyday experiences for citizens. For parents and guardians, the process is about securing the best possible educational opportunities for their children. For schools and the department, it provides the visibility and planning needed to prepare for the year ahead. When these systems work well, families can focus less on administration and more on what matters most: their child's education.

As Gauteng continues to grow and learner enrolment increases, digital services will remain an essential component of ensuring access to education for future generations. Mint Group remains committed to supporting initiatives that use technology to create lasting impact, strengthen communities and help build a better future for all South Africans.